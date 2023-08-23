Home » Investing » $5,000 Invested in This Growth Stock in 2020 Is Worth $9,310 Today!

$5,000 Invested in This Growth Stock in 2020 Is Worth $9,310 Today!

A $5,000 investment in goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY) in 2020 would make investors smile today, and this growth stock still has room to run!

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growth from coins

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market is often referenced for its heavy weighting in energy and materials equities. However, the largest sector on the S&P/TSX Composite Index remains financials. Predictably, the sector is dominated by the Canadian Big Six banks, especially Royal Bank and TD Bank, the two largest equities on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) by market capitalization. However, investors would do well to look outside the big banks in this sector on occasion.

Today, I want to look at one of my favourite financial and growth stocks available to Canadians: goeasy (TSX:GSY).

In this article, I want to explore this growth stock’s recent performance and look at how much a $5,000 investment in 2020 would be worth in the present. Let’s dive in.

How has this growth stock performed over the past year?

goeasy stock has dipped marginally month over month as of close on Tuesday, August 22. However, its shares are still up 17% so far in 2023. The growth stock is still down 3.6% in the year-over-year period. Investors can see more of its recent and past performances with the interactive price chart below.

Should investors be happy with goeasy’s recent earnings?

Before we look at goeasy’s performance over the course of this young decade, we should peek at its recent results. The company unveiled its second-quarter (Q2) fiscal 2023 earnings on August 9. Loan originations increased 9% year over year to $667 million. goeasy benefited from strong demand for loans, illustrated by a record amount of credit applications. Indeed, credit applications were up 25% in the year-over-year period. This contributed to a 35% increase in its loan portfolio to $3.20 billion.

This company delivered revenue growth of 20% to $303 million in Q2 2023. Adjusted operating income climbed 23% year over year to $114 million. Moreover, adjusted net income increased 20% to a record $56.0 million. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose 16% to $3.28.

goeasy has continued to impress with its growth potential. This represented the 88th straight quarter of positive net income. Moreover, it was the 53rd consecutive quarter of same-store revenue growth at its easyfinancial and easyhome locations. In the first six months of fiscal 2023, goeasy delivered loan originations growth of 16% to $1.28 billion, and revenues rose 22% to a record $590 million.

Here’s why I’m excited to hold this growth stock for the long haul!

The company continues to project strong loan, revenue, and earnings growth through fiscal 2025. That should maintain investor interest through the first half of this decade. Better yet, goeasy last announced a quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share. That represents a 3% yield. The growth stock has delivered nearly a decade of dividend growth. That means goeasy is a Dividend Aristocrat. This is a nice bonus for investors.

Shares of goeasy closed at $66.54 on August 19, 2020. At the time, we could snatch up 75 shares of this growth stock for a purchase price of $4,990.50. goeasy stock closed at $124.14 on Tuesday, August 22. Those same 75 shares would be worth $9,310.50 today. This means investors will have gobbled up over $4,000 in capital growth over the past three years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has positions in Goeasy and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

funds, money, nest egg
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks for a Million-Dollar Retirement

| Puja Tayal

Do you want a million-dollar retirement with a $6,500 annual investment in TFSA? You need a portfolio that gives 20%…

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Tech Stocks

Heard of Topicus Stock? Here’s Why You’re Missing Out

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Topicus stock (TSXV:TOI) has a backer that most investors in the tech sector are familiar with, priming it for enormous…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $5,280 Per Year in Tax-Free Income and Avoid the OAS Clawback

| Andrew Walker

This investing strategy can help Canadian seniors put more money in their pockets.

Read more »

work from home
Tech Stocks

Young Investors: 1 Cheap Canadian Technology Stock That Could Soar

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is one high-growth tech stock I wouldn't dare bet against even at these heights.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Pssst: Are Your High-Yield Dividend Stocks Actually Safe?

| Puja Tayal

Some mid-cap stocks slashed dividends and announced a major reorganization. It is time to see if your high-yield dividend stocks…

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

Need Passive Income? Turn $15,000 Into $100 Every Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and high yields, these three TXS stocks can deliver a monthly passive income of $100.

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Growing Your Retirement Nest Egg? Top Dividend Stocks for Canadian RRSPs and TFSAs

| Andrew Walker

Canadian savers are using their self-directed Registered Retirement Savings Plan and Tax-Free Savings Account to create investment portfolios.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Stocks for Beginners

3 Growth Stocks That Could Double by 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks could double in price in the near future. And I'm talking in 2024!

Read more »