Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » 3 Bank Stocks That Shine on the Bottom Line

3 Bank Stocks That Shine on the Bottom Line

EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) is one bank stock that shines on the bottom line.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
stocks rising

Image source: Getty Images

Are you looking to invest in bank stocks?

Are you a little unsure as to which bank is best for your buck?

It’s an understandable concern to have. Banking is a pretty complex industry, and there’s a lot of variability in how different banks perform. Some banks have given their shareholders great returns since the 2008/2009 financial crisis, while others have gone basically nowhere. In this article, I will explore three bank stocks that “shine on the bottom line,” meaning they deliver high profits and growth for their shareholders.

TD Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is a Canadian bank with a large U.S. presence. It’s the ninth largest bank South of the Border, making it a truly profitable financial institution.

TD Bank’s U.S. presence is not just a mark of distinction for the company, it’s a source of real shareholder value. The Canadian financial services market offers only so much room to grow; mortgage origination is slowing down because many Canadians simply can’t afford houses. The U.S. is a much bigger market and, although its housing market is slow this year too, it’s not as richly valued as the Canadian market.

TD Bank has a 30% profit margin, suggesting excellent profitability. It also has a high return on equity (ROE) and a good growth track record. All in all, it’s a bank worth considering.

Bank of America

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is sort of an American version of TD. Much like TD, it is known for its strict risk management practices and high lending standards. However, its stock is even cheaper than TD’s right now, trading at a mere 8.5 times earnings. Bank of America got caught up in the panic about banks this past Spring. Many banks collapsed when depositors tried to withdraw their money and the banks didn’t have enough liquid assets to pay them off. A big part of the problem was “unrealized securities losses,” meaning treasury bonds going down in price. The banks that failed had a lot of such losses. Bank of America has them too, but the idea that BAC is at risk of failure because of its securities losses ignores the fact that its overall liquidity picture is very good.

EQB

EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) is an online only Canadian bank. Often described as Canada’s challenger bank, it has grown much more than the big six banks have over the last five years. In that period, EQB has grown its revenue at 22% per year and its earnings at 16% per year.

These are excellent growth rates for a bank, and EQB’s recent earnings suggest that the trend is still intact. In the second quarter, EQB beat analyst estimates on revenue as well as on profit. Growth for the quarter was strong, and the company indicated that it had high expectations for the rest of the year. Overall, it was a strong showing from Canada’s challenger bank – one that bodes well for the company’s fortunes in the years ahead.

Between TD, BAC and EQB, the world of banking has many great companies on offer. It always pays to analyze bank investments carefully, as there are opportunities in the space as well as risks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of America. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of America and EQB. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

woman data analyze
Bank Stocks

If You’d Invested Just $1,000 in TD Stock 20 Years Ago, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Aditya Raghunath

TD Bank stock has outpaced the TSX index in the past 20 years. But the TSX bank remains a top…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Bank Stocks

Why TD Bank Could Be the Best Buy for Long-Term Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock has a history of performing well, even during a recession, and the current market has proven…

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Bank Stocks

This Stock Is up 33%, But You Can Still Buy it

| Kay Ng

Long-term investors should consider building their positions steadily in quality stocks like TD on weakness.

Read more »

tsx today
Bank Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, August 23

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX bank stocks may continue to experience heightened volatility before the Canadian banking sector’s earnings season starts.

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Bank Stocks

3 Stellar Stocks to Build Retirement Wealth

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) and two other Canadian stocks that have what it takes to beat the markets over the long…

Read more »

grow dividends
Bank Stocks

A Dividend Titan I’d Buy Over Royal Bank Stock

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock may be a better value bet than Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stock going…

Read more »

analyze data
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy Scotiabank Stock for its 6.7% Dividend Yield?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock offers terrific value and great income in the middle of August, which is why…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Bank Stocks

Banking on Success: 2 Financial Stocks That Still Have Room to Grow

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two financial stocks, but not big banks, outperforms in 2023 because of their visible growth potential.

Read more »