Home » Investing » Buy 4,650 Shares of This Stock for $2,000 in Dividends Every Year

Buy 4,650 Shares of This Stock for $2,000 in Dividends Every Year

Canadian investors can pursue, growth, value, and $2,000 in annual dividends by grabbing shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSX:BDT).

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) is a Mississauga-based company that provides construction services across Canada. In this article, I want to discuss why I’m looking to snatch up this monthly dividend stock in the final days of August. I want to explore how many shares we will need to gobble up $2,000 in annual income. Moreover, we will look at the broader construction industry in Canada. Let’s jump in.

Here’s why Canadians should be eager to own this construction stock in the 2020s

Canada is set to see immigration reach roughly 500,000 each year from 2023 through to 2025. If history is any indication, rates are unlikely to experience a significant dip going forward. That population injection will put pressure on Canadian policymakers and city planners. There is already an increased strain on infrastructure in major metropolitan areas like the Greater Toronto Area. Moreover, Canadian real estate supply has failed to keep up with enormous demand.

These are factors that bode well for the construction industry in the years ahead. ResearchAndMarkets recently projected that the Canadian construction industry was geared up for strong growth in the quarters to come. A 2023 report estimated that the market would deliver a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2023 through to 2027. It predicts that the construction output in Canada will reach $222 billion by the end of this forecast period.

How has Bird Construction performed over the past year?

Shares of this dividend stock have shot up 18% month over month as of close on Friday, August 25. The stock has now climbed 34% so far in 2023. Moreover, its shares have now surged 59% in the year-over-year period. Investors can see more of its recent and past performances with the interactive price chart below.

Should investors be happy with the company’s recent earnings?

This company released its second-quarter (Q2) fiscal 2023 earnings on August 9. Indeed, the earnings sparked the surge in Bird Construction stock that has catapulted it to heights not seen since the middle of the 2010s.

Bird Construction reported construction revenue of $686 million in Q2 2023 — up 19% compared to the $576 it posted in the previous year. Meanwhile, it reported adjusted net earnings of $15.7 million, or $0.29 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS), compared to $8.5 million or $0.16 in Q2 2022. EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, aiming to get a clearer picture of a company’s profitability. Bird Construction delivered adjusted EBITDA of $29.5 million in Q2 2023 — up from $21.5 million in the prior year.

Better yet, shares of this monthly dividend stock currently possess a favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12. That means investors chasing income will get a stock that is delivering strong growth and offers great value. This is worth getting excited about.

This stock can power big annual income in 2023 and beyond

In its Q2 report, Bird Construction announced a monthly dividend of $0.036 per share. That represents a 3.9% yield. The stock closed at $10.86 per share on Friday, August 25. For our hypothetical, we can snatch up 4,650 shares of this dividend stock for a purchase price of $50,499. This will allow us to generate monthly passive income of $167.40, which works out to an annual income payout of $2,008.80.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
BDT$10.864,650$0.036$167.40Monthly

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks You’ll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks made huge moves on the TSX today, and for good reason. Yet all are still a buy…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Want the $1,855 Maximum CPP Benefit? Here’s the Salary You Need

| Aditya Raghunath

You can delay the CPP payments and benefit from a higher payout. But you can also supplement your CPP with…

Read more »

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: Scotiabank or CIBC Stock?

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) and CIBC (TSX:CM) are getting dirt-cheap as bank stocks keep on sinking lower.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Income Investors: 2 Discounted Stocks With Growing Yields

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) and Telus (TSX:T) are dividend stocks that have been clobbered severely in recent years.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for September 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued TSX stocks such as Pet Valu are trading at a massive discount to analyst price target estimates.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Brookfield Asset Management for its 4% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Asset Management stock offers you a tasty dividend yield of 3.9%. Here's why BAM stock is a good buy…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

Start investing in equities with $100. Consider buying no-brainer stocks like Lightspeed.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Investing

TFSA Investors:  3 TSX Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Robin Brown

If you want to multiply wealth over the next 10 or 20 years, these three TSX stocks could be good…

Read more »