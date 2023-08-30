Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Got $5,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Got $5,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Given their long-term growth potential, these three tech stocks could deliver superior returns in the long run.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
clock time

Image source: Getty Images

The global equity markets have turned volatile this month, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index falling over 4%. Weak Chinese economic numbers and growing concerns over the United States banking sector appear to have increased volatility in the equity markets. Meanwhile, the correction has provided an excellent buying opportunity in the following three tech stocks. All three could deliver superior returns over the longer horizon.

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is a digital healthcare company that develops products and services to allow healthcare practitioners to offer omnichannel services. Earlier this month, the company reported impressive second-quarter performance. Its revenue and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) to shareholders grew by 21.8% and 16.2%, respectively. The company had over 1 million patient visits and 1.5 million patient interactions during the quarter.

Meanwhile, I expect the uptrend in the company’s financials to continue amid the growing adoption of telehealthcare services. With the development of innovative products and growing internet penetration, telehealthcare services are increasingly becoming popular. Notably, Meticulous Research projects the North American telehealthcare market to grow at a 22.8% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) for the rest of this decade.

Facing a growing addressable market, WELL Health is continuing with acquisitions to expand its footprint across North America. Besides, it has invested in developing artificial intelligence-powered tools that can improve productivity and enhance patient experience. Despite its healthy growth prospects, the digital healthcare company trades at an attractive NTM (next 12 months) price-to-sales multiple of 1.2, making it an attractive buy.

Nuvei

Second on my list would be Nuvei (TSX:NVEI), which accelerates the growth of its clients by facilitating next-gen transactions. The growth in e-commerce has led to increased adoption of digital payments, thus expanding the addressable market for the company. Meanwhile, the payment processing company is introducing new innovative products, expanding its product reach, and adding new alternative payment methods, which could boost its financials in the coming years.

Nuvei’s management projects its topline to grow at an annualized rate of 15%–20% in the medium term. It expects to invest around 4–6% of its revenue on capital expenditures. Besides, the management is confident of achieving an adjusted EBITDA margin of about 50% in the long run. Meanwhile, the company is under pressure this year amid weak second-quarter earnings and the lowering of 2023 guidance.

Amid the sell-off, Nuvei trades at 8.6 times projected earnings for the next four quarters, which looks cheap compared to its high-growth prospects.

BlackBerry

My final pick would be BlackBerry (TSX:BB), which offers cybersecurity and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions. The demand for IoT products and services is growing amid digitization. Meanwhile, Markets and Markets projects the global automotive IoT market to grow at a 19.7% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) for the next five years. Given the growth potential, the company is focusing on developing innovative products to strengthen its position in the market.

The company has also witnessed sequential revenue growth in the cybersecurity segment in the May-ending quarter amid solid performance from its core verticals. Meanwhile, the software firm is also strengthening its product offerings by introducing artificial intelligence-powered products. AI could support its growth in the coming quarters. Given its multiple growth drivers, I believe BlackBerry is well-positioned to deliver superior returns in the long run.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Clean energy
Energy Stocks

3 Stocks Powering the Green Economy

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian stocks that power the green economy and commit to a net zero world should attract more ESG investors.

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: Is the Recent Dip a Major Buying Opportunity?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock could be turning a corner as we head into the last quarter of 2023.

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, August 30

| Jitendra Parashar

Consistent recovery in oil prices could help TSX energy stocks inch up at the open today.

Read more »

stock analysis
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks That Your Future Self Will Thank You for Buying at Today’s Prices

| Puja Tayal

The TSX has been in the red throughout August, creating an opportune time for value seekers. These two stocks are…

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

SHOP Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Chris MacDonald

Given the impressive move Shopify (TSX:SHOP) has made thus far in 2023, is SHOP stock is a buy, sell, or…

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Tech Stocks

NVIDIA Stock Isn’t the Bargain You Think

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NVIDIA stock (NASDAQ:NVDA) has certainly soared past expectations, but this could be part of an AI gold rush for current…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Tech Stocks

BlackBerry Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BlackBerry (TSX:BB) stock surged, as rumours that the tech stock received a takeover offer swirled through the finance world.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

Start investing in equities with $100. Consider buying no-brainer stocks like Lightspeed.

Read more »