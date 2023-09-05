Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The TFSA Play: Turn $10,000 Into a Retirement Goldmine

The TFSA Play: Turn $10,000 Into a Retirement Goldmine

The TFSA in Canada is more than a standard savings account because an investment as little as $10,000 can transform into a retirement goldmine.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
TFSA and coins

Image source: Getty Images

Some Canadians treat the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) as a regular or standard savings account despite its numerous tax-free benefits. The TFSA is one of the best investment vehicles if you’re saving for the future or building a nest egg. You also have a source of lifelong tax-free income as there’s no age limit for contributing.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) sets inflation-adjusted contribution limits yearly, and no TFSA user can over-contribute. If the play is to turn a $10,000 investment into a retirement goldmine, you can do it in two years but not in one lump sum investment. You could maximize the $6,500 contribution limit for 2023 and then wait for January 2024 to add another $3,500.

The suggested holdings in a TFSA for retirement income are utility stocks. Both Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) and Fortis (TSX:FTS) are for keeps because of their impressive dividend growth streaks. The former is TSX’s first dividend king, while the latter is one year shy of earning the same status (49 years of consecutive dividend increases).

You can buy either utility stock, hold it in your TFSA, and never sell it again. Given the current dividend yields, let’s compare the annual tax-free earnings from a $10,000 position in Canadian Utilities (5.56%) or Fortis (4.23%).

CompanyPriceNo. of SharesDividend per ShareTotal PayoutFrequency
CU$32.28187.266$2.26$423.00Quarterly
Fortis$53.40309.790$1.79$556.00Quarterly

Longest track record

The scope and scale of Canadian Utilities’ operations are global. This $8.7 billion company serves residential and commercial customers in Alberta and communities in Canada’s North region. It provides Mexico with hydroelectricity, operates Puerto Rico’s electricity system, and has natural gas-fired power plants in Australia.

Management banks on CU’s global utility portfolio and energy infrastructure assets to drive long-term growth and deliver superior returns to shareholders. The longest track record of annual dividend increases in Canada is proof of business resiliency. Besides building on its core utility business, CU plans to accelerate the energy transition by growing its investments in renewable energy products.

Safety net

Fortis is second to none if you want a safety net and defensive stock. Since around 99% of its assets are regulated, cash flows are predictable and stable. The $26 billion electric and gas utility company is always a step ahead in enhancing shareholder value.

According to management, the new $22.3 billion five-year capital plan will enable Fortis to raise its rate base to $46.1 million by 2027. It should also support annual dividend growth of 4% to 6% through the same year.

Meanwhile, major capital projects, including the Advanced Metering Infrastructure project for the British Columbia Utilities Commission, are progressing. It should commence by the second half of 2023 once the replacement of residential and small commercial meters is complete.

Other growth initiatives include further expansion of the electric transmission grid in the United States. The expansion will facilitate the interconnection of cleaner energy.

A goldmine

Anything that produces a desired financial outcome is a gold mine. TFSA investors liken the account to a gold mine because of its salient features, including tax-free withdrawals. Whether you invest $10,000 in Canadian Utilities or Fortis, the capital transforms into tax-free retirement income in a TFSA.   

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How You Could Earn $100 Tax-Free This Month

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX dividend stocks such as Exchange Income can help you earn a tasty dividend and benefit from capital gains, too.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Lucrative Yields in September 2023

| Andrew Walker

Top Canadian dividend stocks are on sale.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Passive Income Portfolio With Just $10,000

| Sneha Nahata

Create a defensive passive income portfolio with stocks like Fortis.

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Dividend Stocks

Are Real Estate Stocks a Good Option in September 2023?

| Adam Othman

Take a closer look at these three real estate stocks, as we discuss whether September might be a good time…

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

A $1,000 Investment in CNR Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian National Railway has returned over 1,600% to shareholders in the past 20 years. Is CNR stock still a good…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Nicholas Dobroruka

There aren’t many better buying opportunities on the TSX right now than Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN).

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Utility Stocks for September 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best dividend-paying Canadian utility stocks you can buy at a bargain in September 2023.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Start Making Passive Income Immediately With This 6% Dividend Stock

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to earn passive income as early as next month? This dividend stock is a buy at its…

Read more »