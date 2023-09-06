Start Making Passive Income Right Now With This 7.6% Dividend Stock

Now is the perfect time to pick up this top dividend stock for its ultra-high yield, before shares make a huge turn!

The TSX today is gradually rebounding but still remains below its 52-week highs of $22,213. In this environment, opportunities for high-yielding dividend stocks abound. Among these, SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) stands out as an attractive option. In this article, we will delve into the reasons why SRU REIT is a promising investment, given its 7.6% dividend yield and strong potential for growth.

Showing strength in a rebounding market

SRU REIT is a prominent player in the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. It has a focus on retail and mixed-use properties. Despite a slight decline in the share price from $27 at the beginning of 2023 to the current value of $24 (an 11.1% decrease), the company’s historical performance over the last five years tells a compelling story of resilience and growth.

In recent years, the dividend stock has undertaken major developments and events that have contributed to its success. The REIT maintains an industry-leading in-place and committed occupancy rate of 98.2% as of June 30, 2023. This showcases its stability and attractiveness to tenants. Additionally, the passive income stock has renewed 75.5% of the 5,157,636 square feet of space expiring in 2023. This demonstrates its ability to retain and attract tenants.

Earnings highlights

SRU REIT’s most recent earnings report underscores its potential for growth and commitment to delivering value to investors. Key points from the report include its operational strength. Shopping centre leasing activity improved from Q1 2023, resulting in an industry-leading occupancy rate of 98.2%.

The dividend stock executed new leases, adding 273,150 square feet of space during the quarter. Plus, construction is underway for high-rise residential projects in Vaughan, Laval, and Ottawa, showcasing SmartCentres’ diversification into mixed-use development.

Its financial performance was also impressive, with same Properties net operating income (NOI) increasing by $4.2 million, or 3.2%, in Q2 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Funds from operations (FFO) per unit was $0.55 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $0.49 for the same period in 2022, driven by higher profits from condo closings and increased rental income. The payout ratio-to-adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 improved to 93.8%, a favourable development for dividend sustainability.

Net rental income increased by $4.6 million, or 3.7%, in Q2 2023 compared to Q2 2022. Altogether, these financial indicators highlight the dividend stock’s ability to generate steady cash flow and adapt to changing market conditions.

Looking ahead

SmartCentres REIT’s future outlook remains promising based on these earnings. The company’s overall steady revenue growth coupled with its steady occupancy rate make it a great option for passive income.

Analyst agree as well. While overall analysts cut their targets, the company maintained a “sector perform” or “outperform” rating. Overall, this suggested confidence in the REIT’s performance. Especially as the average target price among analysts is $28.81, reflecting a consensus belief in SmartCentres REIT’s potential. That would be above the current 52-week high as well.

A smart choice for passive income

SRU REIT presents an enticing opportunity for investors seeking passive income in a market still recovering from its recent lows. With a 7.6% dividend yield, strong historical performance, and recent positive earnings results, SRU REIT is positioned to deliver consistent returns. Additionally, the REIT’s favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.8 adds to its appeal.

As the economy continues to rebound and the dividend stock executes its strategic initiatives in mixed-use development and tenant retention, investors can anticipate not only passive income but also potential share price appreciation. Now is indeed a great time to consider investing in SRU REIT, leveraging the combination of dividends, growth potential, and resilience that this investment offers in a dynamic market.