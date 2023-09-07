Home » Investing » 3 Reasons I’m Buying Hydro One Stock Today

3 Reasons I’m Buying Hydro One Stock Today

Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H) stock looks like a great buy today for its value, dividend history, and defensive potential in a shaky market.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

Hydro One (TSX:H) is a Toronto-based electricity distribution and transmission company. This utility boasts a monopoly in the province of Ontario, the most populous province in Canada. That alone makes this utility stock an attractive target. However, I’m looking beyond that fact and pinpointing three reasons this stock is worth buying before we officially move into the autumn season. Let’s jump in.

Utility stocks are a great target in a shaky economy and volatile market . . .

The COVID-19 pandemic was a nightmare for many industries, particularly retailers that relied on brick-and-mortar locations. However, there were some industries and companies that were perfectly positioned to survive and even thrive in the face of the generational health crisis. Essential services remained open and operational, which was good news for utility stocks.

Shares of Hydro One suffered a quick and very temporary dip during the March 2020 market pullback. However, it had recouped its losses by October of that very same year. Experts and analysts are warning of a potential recession in Canada. Hydro One could be a great defensive target for your portfolio in late 2023 and early 2024.

Hydro One looks undervalued after suffering a dip in the late summer season

Shares of Hydro One have dipped 2.5% month over month as of close on Wednesday, September 6. Meanwhile, this utility stock has dropped 4.8% so far in 2023. That has dragged this stock into negative territory in the year-over-year period. Canadian investors can see more of its recent and past performance with the interactive price chart below.

Hydro One stock currently possesses a favourable price-to-earnings ratio of 20. Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a technical indicator that measures the price momentum of a given security. This utility stock last had an RSI of 37, which puts its shares just outside of technically oversold levels. Now may be a great time to scoop up Hydro One stock on the dip.

Investors should also target Hydro One for its dividend growth history

This company released its second quarter (Q2) fiscal 2023 earnings on August 9. Hydro One reported basic earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 – up 2.3% compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, it reported total revenues of $1.9 billion – up from $1.8 billion in Q2 2022. In the first six months of fiscal 2023, the company delivered revenues of $3.9 billion, which was up from $3.9 billion in the first half of the previous fiscal year.

Like some of its top peers in the utility space, Hydro One is also looking to expand its rate base through aggressive capital investment. In Q2 2023, the company announced capital investments and in-service additions of $649 million and $413 million, respectively, compared to $612 million and $547 million in the prior year.

In its Q2 2023 report, Hydro One announced a quarterly distribution of $0.2964 per share. That represents a 3.3% yield at the time of this writing. This utility has delivered dividend growth in every year since its 2015 debut on the S&P/TSX Composite Index. Without a doubt, H is one of my favourite dividend aristocrats on the TSX.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, September 7

| Jitendra Parashar

The Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem’s comments about the economy and inflation will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

green energy
Energy Stocks

Is Canadian Solar Stock a Buy in September 2023?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian Solar is an undervalued clean energy stock trading at a massive discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

High-Yield Investors: Should You Buy TC Energy Stock Now?

| Andrew Walker

Is TRP stock now good to buy for a TFSA or a RRSP?

Read more »

Nickel ore is mined from the ground.
Energy Stocks

Buy 130 Shares of This Dirt-Cheap Uranium Stock for $16,719 in Potential Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco stock (TSX:CCO) is perhaps the best opportunity for investors to create long-term returns, with a CAGR at 29%!

Read more »

Technology
Energy Stocks

2 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy for Their Dividends

| Adam Othman

If you’re looking for dividend stocks in the energy sector, consider adding these two cheap energy stocks to your self-directed…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Energy Stocks

This Stock Just Hit $7.18 Today, and it’s Poised for Takeoff

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A clean energy stock is a buying opportunity today for its absurdly low price vis-à-vis its massive growth potential.

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Energy Stocks

Where to Invest $2,000 in September 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the safest Canadian stocks you can buy in September 2023 as markets remain turbulent.

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Is CNQ Stock a Buy in September 2023?

| Andrew Walker

CNQ stock is on a roll. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »