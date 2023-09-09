Home » Investing » Pensioners: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today for TFSA Passive Income

Pensioners: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today for TFSA Passive Income

Hold cheap dividend stocks in a TFSA such as Canadian Western Bank and earn a steady stream of passive income.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside

Image source: Getty Images.

Canadian retirees can consider purchasing cheap TSX dividend stocks in their TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) right now. Buying undervalued dividend stocks can help you earn a steady stream of passive income and benefit from capital gains, as the markets continue to recover in the next 12 months.

Both capital gains and dividends earned in a TFSA are exempt from Canada Revenue Agency taxes, making dividend stocks such as Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) and Magna International (TSX:MG) top investments today. Let’s see why.

Canadian Western Bank stock

Down 33% from all-time highs, Canadian Western Bank offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield of 4.5%. The company provides services such as personal banking, specialized financing, wealth management, and trust services.

In the fiscal third quarter (Q3) of 2023 (ended in July), CWB reported net income of $83 million and adjusted earnings of $0.88 per share. Its earnings were up 19% sequentially due to higher net interest margins, a focus on expense management, and a higher number of interest-earning days.

CWB continues to target lending opportunities that generate strong returns with a prudent risk appetite for the current macro environment, which is uncertain and sluggish. Its secured lending model, robust underwriting practices, and loan management have supported provisions for credit losses that are below the lower end of its historical range.

It is a disciplined lender that delivers strong growth with low credit losses across market cycles. The company has diversified its revenue base in the last few years by expanding its investment management division. Non-interest income now accounts for 11% of total earnings, compared to less than 9% in 2020.

Priced at 8.5 times forward earnings, CWB stock is very cheap, given its high dividend yield and earnings improvement. Despite the cyclicality associated with the banking sector, CWB has increased dividends by 11.5% annually in the last 18 years, which is quite exceptional.

Magna International stock

An auto ancillary stock, Magna International has returned 140% to shareholders in the last decade after adjusting for dividends. Down 36% from all-time highs, Magna International stock also offers shareholders a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Magna International operates 351 manufacturing facilities and is among the largest suppliers of automobile parts. An original equipment manufacturer, Magna International supplies parts to electric vehicle companies, including Lucid, Nio, and Rivian.

Magna International is well-positioned to benefit from the electric vehicle (EV) boom in the upcoming decade. Last October, the company disclosed plans to invest $500 million to build two new manufacturing facilities in Michigan and to expand an existing plant.

Despite an inflationary macro environment, Magna International increased sales by 17% to $11 billion while adjusted earnings per share were up 81% at $1.50 in Q2. Priced at 11 times forward earnings, Magna International is forecast to increase adjusted earnings by 37% annually in the next five years.

This solid expansion in profit margins should also boost dividend payouts higher. In the last 18 years, the mid-cap stock has raised dividends by 9.5% annually.

Due to its compelling valuation, Magna International stock trades at a discount of 20% to consensus price target estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Western Bank, Magna International, and Nio. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Telus Stock: Keep Your Eye on the Prize

| Andrew Button

Telus (TSX:T) stock is one of the highest-yielding telcos in Canada.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Why This Dividend Stock Can Provide Your TFSA With Lifelong Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock is a solid dividend stock for long-term seekers of passive income for their TFSA.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Why This Dividend Stock Can Provide Your TFSA With Lifelong Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is an ideal income creator for your TFSA for a lifetime, because it's already done it before.

Read more »

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management Stock or Brookfield Infrastructure Partners?

| Aditya Raghunath

Which top TSX stock, Brookfield Asset Management or Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, is a good buy right now?

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

This 5.6% Dividend Stock Is My Pick for Superior Income in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks are strong options, certainly, yet long-term investors need to find strong stocks for returns as well.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks That Can Help You Earn Passive Income Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Quality Canadian dividend stocks such as Bank of Montreal can help you earn a steady stream of passive income for…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Buy 197 Shares of This Dividend Stock and Create $31.24 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A great dividend stock provides not just high monthly income, but stable income. And that's what you'll get here.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Under-$10 Dividend Stock to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Supplement your monthly income by investing a portion of your surplus money in this under-$10 stock. 

Read more »