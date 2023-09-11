Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, September 11

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, September 11

An early morning rally in metals prices could lift TSX mining stocks at the open today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market plunged for the fourth session in a row on Friday, as the Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem suggested that the central bank could hike interest rates further to curb underlying inflation. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gave up 57 points, or 0.3%, of its value in the last session to settle at 20,075, extending its weekly losses to 2.3%.

Despite positive movement in the shares of healthcare and consumer noncyclical companies, a heavy selloff in some technology stocks primarily drove the TSX index downward on September 8.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Wesdome Gold Mines, Filo, ATS, Ero Copper, and Shopify were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, as they dived by at least 3% each.

On the positive side, shares of Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH) rallied by 5% to $31.49 per share a day after announcing its upbeat quarterly results. In the third quarter of its fiscal year 2023 (ended in July), the Markham-headquartered enterprise software company’s revenue rose 8.7% year over year to $111 million due mainly to its increased focus on product enhancements and new acquisitions.

Even as Enghouse’s quarterly adjusted earnings fell 3% from a year ago to $0.32 per share amid the challenging macroeconomic environment, it managed to beat Street analysts’ estimate of $0.30 per share. Despite this rally, however, ENGH stock is still down 12.5% on a year-to-date basis.

OceanaGold, Bausch Health Companies, and Jamieson Wellness were also among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they inched up by at least 2% each.

Based on their trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, Enbridge, and Nexgen Energy were the most heavily traded stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Metals prices across the board were trading on a bullish note early Monday morning, which could help TSX mining stocks start the new week on a positive note today.

While no major economic releases are due this morning, stocks may remain volatile in the next few sessions, as investors continue to assess the Bank of Canada’s latest monetary policy statement and await the important consumer inflation data from the United States due later this week.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enghouse Systems and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

grow money, wealth build
Tech Stocks

Open Text Stock Could Double Your Money

| Kay Ng

While paying you an increasing dividend, Open Text stock can potentially double your money in three years, according to management…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

2 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two top Canadian growth stocks you can buy on the TSX today to expect some eye-popping returns in…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Growth stocks are on the rise. Here are three top companies to load up on before they return to all-time…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Tech Stocks

TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Shot at $1 Million

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that could get you $1 million? Here are two top picks!

Read more »

Credit card, online shopping, retail
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: Canadian Bank Stocks or Fintech Stocks?

| Andrew Button

Banks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) have been performing well, but could fintech stocks be even better?

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, September 8

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index seems on track to end the week in the red, as it currently trades with about…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Stock That Turned $10,000 Into $250,000

| Andrew Button

If you'd bought $10,000 worth of Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) stock at its IPO date and held to today, you'd have…

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

The Safest Semiconductor Chip Stocks to Own in September 2023 

| Puja Tayal

Semiconductor stocks are some of the most volatile in the tech space. Amid macro uncertainty, here are some safe semiconductor…

Read more »