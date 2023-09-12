Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Buy 375 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $100/Month in Passive Income

Buy 375 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $100/Month in Passive Income

Granite REIT appears to be a decent buy for monthly passive income. You can expect dividend growth as well.

calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

Quality stocks that pay out safe dividends could be a great option for investors looking for passive income. Buying stocks that pay out monthly dividends is convenient to help you plan your monthly income.

Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs) tend to pay out monthly cash distributions. So, it is one area that you should definitely explore if you want to boost your monthly income. Besides, it could add diversification for your portfolio as a component of passive real estate investing.

One Canadian REIT you should have on your radar is Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN). The solid dividend stock pays out monthly cash distributions and is expected to continue growing its dividend.

The business

Granite REIT owns 143 properties totaling 62.9 million square feet across five countries — Canada, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, and Austria. 137 of its properties generate income, and it has six development properties or land that can contribute to future growth.

The industrial REIT has a diversified portfolio that enjoys a high occupancy of approximately 96.3% and a weighted average lease term of roughly 6.5 years. Notably, it has a meaningful lease expiry coming up: 6.5% of annualized revenue in 2024, 8.2% in 2025, 10.1% in 2026, 8.8% in 2027, and 12.8% in 2028. For now, management sees stable industrial real estate fundamentals and positive re-leasing spreads across all regions it operates in.

Investors should note that the REIT’s top 10 tenants contribute to 47% of its annualized revenue. Particularly, its top tenant, Magna International contributes a whopping 26%. Thankfully, although Magna’s profits are sensitive to economic booms and busts, it has a quality S&P credit rating of A-. The rest of its top tenants mostly contribute approximately 2% of its annualized revenue.

Making $100/month in passive income

Affected by higher interest rates since 2022, Granite stock has fallen about 23%. Importantly, at $74.69 per unit at writing, the analyst consensus 12-month price target represents a discount of almost 22%. So, it could be a decent buy at current levels.

At this quotation, the stock offers a cash distribution yield of close to 4.3%. Furthermore, the REIT has a track record of increasing its cash distributions. For reference, its 10-year cash-distribution growth rate is 4.5%. To get $100 per month in pre-tax passive income today, interested investors can buy 375 units of the stock.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
GRT.UN$74.69375$0.2667$1,20012

Income tax on Canadian REIT cash distributions

Canadian REITs pay out cash distributions that are like dividends but are taxed differently. In non-registered accounts, the return of the capital portion of the distribution reduces the cost base. The return of capital is tax deferred until unitholders sell or their adjusted cost base turns negative. 

REIT distributions can also contain other income, capital gains, and foreign non-business income. Other income and foreign non-business income are taxed at your marginal tax rate, while half of your capital gains are taxed at your marginal tax rate. If you hold Canadian REITs inside tax-advantaged accounts like a Tax-Free Savings Account, Registered Retirement Savings Plan, Registered Disability Savings Plan, Registered Education Savings Plan, or First Home Savings Account, you won’t need to worry about the source of income other than foreign income which may have foreign withholding tax. When unsure of where best to hold REIT units, seek advice from a tax professional.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

