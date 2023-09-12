Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, September 12

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, September 12

An early morning rally in oil and gas prices is likely to lift TSX energy stocks at the open today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks turned positive on Monday to start the new week with optimism, as investors temporarily seemed to look past concerns about more interest rate hikes, leading to a sharp recovery in tech stocks. The S&P/TSX Composite Index inched up by 108 points, or 0.5%, yesterday to settle at 20,183.

Besides shares of technology companies, solid gains in other key market sectors such as healthcare, mining, and financials also contributed to the TSX index rally.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of BlackBerry (TSX:BB) popped by 14% in the last session to $7.08 per share after crashing by more than 18% last week. Yesterday’s rally in BB stock came after the Waterloo-headquartered tech firm announced the launch of “a new series of BlackBerry Radar® devices — H2M IS — for hazardous materials carriers.”

The new series of its asset tracking solution, BlackBerry Radar, focuses on helping railroads, fuel haulers, tank carriers, and ocean shipping line businesses to move hazardous and explosive materials safely. Notably, last week’s massive selloff in BB stock could be attributed to its weaker-than-expected August quarter preliminary financial results released on September 6. Year to date, BlackBerry is now up 60.5%.

Tilray Brands, Dye & Durham, and Lithium Americas were also among the top-performing TSX stocks on September 11, as they climbed by at least 7% each.

On the flip side, OceanaGold, Filo, Athabasca Oil, and Canadian Natural Resources were the worst-performing stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange, plunging by at least 2.9% each.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, Tilray, Baytex Energy, and Toronto-Dominion Bank were the five most active stocks.

TSX today

Crude oil and gas prices were trading on a strong bullish note early Tuesday morning, while metals prices were largely mixed. Given that, you can expect the commodity-heavy TSX benchmark to open with minor optimism today.

While no major domestic economic or corporate releases are due today, TSX investors may still want to remain cautious before the release of the important monthly consumer inflation data from the United States scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

Semiconductor Surge: 2 Stocks That Just Keep Climbing

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The semiconductor surge is happening in 2023, and two Canadian stocks have caught fire and are climbing fast.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Tech Stocks

Is Now the Right Time to Buy Tech Stocks Trading Cheaply?

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two top tech stocks long-term investors may want to add to the watch list, and potentially buy, if…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Shopify Stock or Lightspeed Commerce?

| Sneha Nahata

Both Shopify and Lightspeed have solid growth prospects and are poised to gain from the ongoing digital shift.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Stock That Turned $10,000 Into $153,867

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This tech stock has turned just $10,000 into over $150K in a decade! But what's even better is that it…

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, September 11

| Jitendra Parashar

An early morning rally in metals prices could lift TSX mining stocks at the open today.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Tech Stocks

Open Text Stock Could Double Your Money

| Kay Ng

While paying you an increasing dividend, Open Text stock can potentially double your money in three years, according to management…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

2 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two top Canadian growth stocks you can buy on the TSX today to expect some eye-popping returns in…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Growth stocks are on the rise. Here are three top companies to load up on before they return to all-time…

Read more »