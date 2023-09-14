Home » Investing » Aritzia Stock Falls Victim to the New Macro Economic Reality

Aritzia Stock Falls Victim to the New Macro Economic Reality

Consumer spending is weakening, causing slowing revenue growth at Aritzia, which is hitting margins and the bottom line.

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Latest posts by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
online shopping

Image source: Getty Images

I’ve written a lot about the consumer this year. My opinions have centred around one simple notion – drastically higher interest rates will hit consumer spending hard. Today, Aritzia Inc. (TSX:ATZ) stands at an inflection point. What will this mean for Aritzia’s stock price in the coming years?

Aritzia’s revenue gets hit as consumer spending weakens

Back in July, Aritzia reported its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The most notable take-away from these results was the decelerating sales growth trend. This showed up as a 4.1% increase in same-store sales and a 13% increase in revenue. As you can see from Aritzia’s price graph below, the slowdown has not really taken the market by surprise. In fact, since the beginning of 2023, the stock has fallen 51%.

Clearly, Aritzia’s offering is considered discretionary. We don’t need any of their high-priced clothing, we just want it. So it follows that in difficult economic times, these purchases would be among the first to be cut. And Aritzia’s results have begun to reflect this reality.

According to management, the company started to see a deceleration beginning the first week of June. This is not good, yet, we should take a moment to recognize that the prior two years were exceptionally strong, with revenue growth of 50% and almost 75%. Aritzia has clearly done many things right. But today, with the reality of dramatically higher interest rates beginning to impact consumers, the future for this type of retailer will be difficult.

Next quarter will not be pretty

With the current macro backdrop, it’s an impossible environment for a retailer like Aritzia. Coming off of a very strong two years in which consumers were supported by record low interest rates, it seems like the only way is down. The tide has turned, and in my view, this year is just the beginning of Aritzia’s struggles.

As per management, existing clients are buying less and new client growth is decelerating. This is driving the poor outlook around same-store sales growth, which is hovering around zero, with the risk of negative comparables increasingly likely.

On top of this top-line pressure, Aritzia is also dealing with rising costs and higher expenses due to capital investment in their long-term growth plans. This is evident in the company’s deteriorating margins and earnings performance. For example, in its latest quarter, Aritzia’s gross profit margin declined by 540 basis points to 38.9%. Also, EPS came in at $0.10 versus $0.35 last year, for a more than 70% decline.

Valuation keeps falling

A few years ago, I remember being uncomfortable with the heights of Aritzia’s valuation. I stressed that the retail business is highly cyclical and that this risk should be reflected in valuations. Today, Aritzia’s stock price is trading at lower valuations. But, deteriorating fundamentals are what’s driving this. As a result, this is not a time to step in.

In my view, a retailer like Aritzia is not the type of retailer to invest in at this stage of the economic cycle. The declining trend in consumer discretionary spending will be too powerful to overcome.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Down 40% From All-Time Highs, Is Saputo Stock a Good Buy Today?

| Aditya Raghunath

Saputo stock has trailed the TSX index significantly in the past decade. But it trades at a cheap valuation and…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

A Guide to Financial Freedom: Make Easy Passive Income in Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are two ways to create huge passive income in retirement: find a zero-cost passive-income stream and a great dividend…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Energy Stocks

Rising from the Ashes: Canadian Stocks Bouncing Back Stronger

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian stocks, the top losers last year, have risen from the ashes and bounced back as 2023’s big winners.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Investing

If I Could Only Own 3 Stocks, it Would Be These 3

| Andrew Button

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is one of the stocks I'd own if I were limited to just three.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Manulife Financial Stock or Sun Life Financial?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two insurance stocks are strong choices, sure, but which is the better option all around for growth and dividends?

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: Suncor Energy Stock or Canadian Natural Resources

| Andrew Walker

Suncor and CNQ are on a roll. Is one stock a better bet?

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Defensive Stocks: A Safe Haven in Market Uncertainty

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CAE (TSX:CAE) stock provides defensive protection for investors, and that's all from investing in the defensive sector itself.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Investing

3 Stocks to Buy if They Take a Dip

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three of the top stocks to buy for long-term investors seeking high-growth companies at more reasonable valuations down…

Read more »