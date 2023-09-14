Is Enbridge Stock a Buy Just for the 7.67% Dividend Yield?

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock has seen a long history of dividend growth, but the stock might be stagnating and unable to recover.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) has long been on the radar of income-focused investors, thanks to its substantial dividend yield of 7.67%. While that figure alone might make the stock look enticing, is it really the golden goose it appears to be? In this article, we’ll delve into the history, recent performance, and future prospects of Enbridge stock to determine if it’s a wise investment choice.

Enbridge stock: A history of growth

Enbridge stock, a North American energy infrastructure company, has a rich history dating back to its founding in 1949. Over the decades, the company has grown into one of the largest players in the energy transportation sector. Enbridge’s primary business involves the transportation and distribution of oil and natural gas through its vast network of pipelines.

One of the most attractive aspects of Enbridge stock has been its consistent growth as a dividend stock. For many years, it has been a reliable income generator for investors seeking stable returns. Enbridge’s ability to maintain and even increase its dividend payouts has made it a favourite among income-oriented investors.

Not much growth in the last five years

However, when we look at Enbridge’s stock performance over the last five years, a different story emerges. During this period, the stock’s price has largely stagnated, hovering around or below the $50-per-share mark. This raises a pertinent question: why has a historically strong performer hit a roadblock?

One possible explanation for this stagnation is the shifting landscape of the energy industry. Environmental concerns, climate change, and a global push for renewable energy sources have led to a growing sentiment against fossil fuels. This change in sentiment has had a direct impact on companies like Enbridge, which heavily rely on oil and gas transportation.

Additionally, Enbridge’s earnings report for the recent quarter revealed the following statement:

“Continuing our strong start to the year, Enbridge’s four businesses delivered another solid quarter of financial performance. Our first-choice customer service offering and operating reliability continue to result in high utilization across our systems. We continue to execute on our strategic priorities and are on track to achieve our full-year EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization] and DCF [distributable cash flow] per share guidance.”

While this statement reflects some positivity, it doesn’t hide the fact that Enbridge stock is facing challenges that could be limiting its growth potential.

Future outlook

Looking ahead, the future of Enbridge stock doesn’t seem as bright as it once did. The ongoing transition away from fossil fuels and toward cleaner energy sources poses a significant threat to the company’s core business. Pipelines, which have been Enbridge stock’s bread and butter, are now under scrutiny due to their association with carbon emissions and environmental concerns.

Moreover, governments and regulators are becoming increasingly stringent in their oversight of energy companies. This could result in stricter regulations and potentially affect Enbridge’s operations. This uncertain regulatory environment adds another layer of risk for investors.

Given these factors, it’s essential for investors to consider whether the allure of a 7.67% dividend yield is worth the potential risks and limitations associated with Enbridge stock. While the dividend may seem attractive in the short term, the long-term prospects for the company are uncertain in the face of a changing energy landscape.

Bottom line

Enbridge stock’s 7.67% dividend yield may appear tempting on the surface, but it’s crucial for investors to take a holistic view of the company’s current position and future prospects. The energy industry is undergoing a fundamental shift away from fossil fuels. Enbridge’s reliance on pipelines and oil transportation makes it vulnerable to these changes. While dividends are certainly a nice perk, they may not be enough to offset the challenges and risks that lie ahead for Enbridge. Before making an investment decision, consider the broader context and the evolving energy sector landscape.