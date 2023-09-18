Home » Investing » Better Buy for Dividends: Fortis Stock or Enbridge?

Better Buy for Dividends: Fortis Stock or Enbridge?

Fortis and Enbridge have great track records of dividend growth.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Question marks in a pile

Image source: Getty Images

Fortis (TSX:FTS) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) trade well off their 12-month highs. Investors seeking reliable dividends are wondering if FTS stock or ENB stock is now oversold and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) focused on passive income or total returns.

Fortis

Fortis is a good stock to buy if you like the security of reliable and predictable cash flow that comes from rate-regulated utilities. The company has $64 billion in assets across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Businesses include power-generation facilities, electric transmission networks, and natural gas distribution utilities.

Fortis is working on a $22.3 billion capital program that will increase the rate base from $34.1 billion to $46.1 billion over five years. The resulting jump in cash flow is expected to support planned annual dividend hikes of 4% to 6% through at least 2027. Fortis has other projects under consideration that could get approved and boost the size of the dividend increases or extend the rate-hike outlook. The company also has a good track record of driving growth through acquisitions.

Fortis trades near $56.50 at the time of writing compared to $61 in May.

The stock picked up a nice tailwind over the past week, and more gains could be on the way. Fortis has increased its dividend in each of the past 49 years. Investors who buy the stock at the current level can get a 4% yield.

Enbridge

Enbridge also owns natural gas utilities, and that division is going to get a lot larger. The company recently announced deals to acquire three natural gas utilities in the United States. Once the acquisitions are closed, Enbridge will be the largest natural gas utility operator in North America.

The move is part of Enbridge’s plan to diversify the overall asset base. Enbridge is best known for its vast oil pipeline networks that carry 30% of the oil produced in Canada and the United States. These assets will remain important drivers of revenue, but Enbridge’s recent investments are focused on oil exports, natural gas exports, natural gas utilities, and renewable energy.

Enbridge trades near $47 per share at the time of writing compared to $54 at this time last year and $59 at the 2022 high. Management is targeting growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of about 5% per year over the medium term. This should support ongoing dividend growth. Enbridge increased the payout in each of the past 28 years. Recent annual increases have been around 3%.

At the time of writing, ENB stock provides a yield of 7.5%.

Is one a better pick?

Enbridge offers a much higher yield and is likely more oversold right now compared to Fortis. As such, I would probably make the energy infrastructure giant the first choice for a portfolio focused on passive income.

Fortis also looks cheap today and has a great track record of delivering attractive total returns for investors. At the current price, FTS stock deserves to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge.  

More on Dividend Stocks

stocks rising
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX? This Dividend Stock Has Actually Done It

| Demetris Afxentiou

Not all stocks can beat the TSX, but here's one company that has, and holds massive long-term potential for growth…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Buy 282 Shares of This Super Dividend Stock for $1,000/Year in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

This super dividend stock can help you earn worry-free passive income.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Utility Stocks for October 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Utility stocks have long been safe havens in market turmoil. These two could be the best, with long-term growth and…

Read more »

Index funds
Dividend Stocks

Thomson Reuters Stock – Is it Worth the Steep Price?

| Andrew Button

Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) is one of Canada's greatest companies, but its stock is very expensive.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for High Yields

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks pay growing dividends with high yields.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

| Andrew Walker

These Canadian dividend stocks now look oversold and offer high yields.

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Dividend Stocks

Today’s Students Have it Harder Than Their Parents: Here’s How to Get Ahead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Students are facing more financial challenges but could be better prepared. One survey found out exactly what's going on.

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Dividend Stocks

Beginners: 3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Right Away!

| Adam Othman

Beginner investors looking for long-term buy-and-hold assets, look closely at these three TSX stocks I’d buy hand over fist.

Read more »