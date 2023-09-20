Home » Investing » Millennial Investors: You and Shopify Stock Are Made for Each Other

Millennial Investors: You and Shopify Stock Are Made for Each Other

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock won’t stay depressed for too long, especially as it introduces new AI innovations for merchants.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.

Source: Getty Images

Younger Canadian investors, like millennials, should be thinking about growth, even as interest rates continue to climb. Of course, growth in the future isn’t as meaningful if rates are through the roof. However, rates won’t stay hot forever. Eventually, inflation will give central banks (like the Federal Reserve in the U.S. or the Bank of Canada here in Canada) permission to ease off on rate hikes and possibly consider cuts at some point in the future!

For now, higher rates seem here to stay, at least for the next year or so. Companies need to get serious about profitability. And though rates may seem bad for the market’s top growers, I think it could be a pretty big positive.

Why? Higher rates have been a wake-up call for companies that have been spending recklessly, with less consideration for the returns on invested capital (ROIC).

Indeed, promising growth way into the future is easy to do. Actually, having a game plan and steady cost controls in place is hard. With high rates, one must find the incentive to grow efficiently rather than throwing money at any hot trend. Undoubtedly, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has been a potential area of investment for firms looking to drive productivity while minimizing expenses.

This is not to say that robots are going to replace humans anytime soon. However, I think investors should take the rise of AI seriously rather than dismissing it as some sort of short-lived fad. Indeed, it’s not like cryptocurrencies, a novel asset that may not be able to be a cash cow for everyday companies.

Shopify stock: A must-own for millennials and other young investors?

At this juncture, I view e-commerce firm Shopify (TSX:SHOP) as one Canadian firm that’s taking AI seriously. Of course, Shopify isn’t an AI pure-play by any stretch of the imagination. Still, AI could help it bolster growth while helping it enhance margins over time.

What’s one way that Shopify could use generative AI to grow?

New tools for merchants could give the company yet another edge over the peer group. As a digital merchant, you could build a site anywhere. However, they want to use Shopify for the rich tools and ease of use. With AI aboard, I think Shopify’s advantage over rivals is that much more pronounced.

Back in July, Shopify shed more light on AI initiatives moving forward. AI chatbots for merchants and other intriguing tools could really help drive Shopify stock’s relief rally to the next level.

Although Shopify stock’s rally seems to be running out of steam for the late summer, I think the recent dip is more than buyable for young investors who seek to beat the markets over the next decade and beyond. The stock’s latest 13.6% slip off 52-week highs is a gift in my books.

Does that mean Shopify stock can’t plunge violently going into year-end?

Of course not. Shopify stock is at risk of giving back much of the gains it enjoyed this year. As markets sour on growth plays like Shopify again, it’s the millennial group that should be ready, waiting, and willing to be a net buyer of the dip.

Bottom line

At the end of the day, Shopify is one of Canada’s most innovative companies, and with that, it deserves to trade at a hefty premium! At around 12 times price to sales, I don’t think the premium is all that large right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Is a Screaming Buy on the Dip

| Jitendra Parashar

These key fundamental factors make SHOP stock a screaming buy after its recent declines.

Read more »

value for money
Tech Stocks

2 Cheaper Growth Stocks I’d Definitely Buy Over Shopify Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify is an overvalued tech stock that trades at a hefty premium. Here are two cheaper growth stocks for investors…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

Tech Gold Rush: Investing in Artificial Intelligence Stocks

| Tony Dong

I'm not a fan of the current AI hype, but here's how I would invest if I had to.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Constellation Software Stock or Open Text?

| Kay Ng

Constellation Software gives better peace of mind, as Open Text trades at a low valuation for a reason.

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Wednesday, September 20

| Jitendra Parashar

Weakening commodity prices and Canada’s hot consumer inflation data could keep TSX stocks under pressure at the open today, as…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $50,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade 

| Puja Tayal

To retire a millionaire, you can either invest in high-growth stocks with high risk for a decade or grow rich…

Read more »

Hands shaking over a business deal
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Tech Stock I’d Buy Before Shopify Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock (TSX:SHOP) has had an excellent year, but it hasn't been without volatility. This one might be a better…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

ALERT! 1 Undervalued AI Stock I’m Buying Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

I’m looking to snatch up an undervalued AI stock like Docebo Inc. (TSX:DCBO) as we pass through the midway point…

Read more »