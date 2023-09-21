2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

Here are two hot stocks long-term investors may want to consider for those who believe this recent momentum driven rally will continue.

There are plenty of hot stocks in this market that investors are watching closely. This year, many of these sizzling high-performing equities continue to see high demand, as these growth stocks outperform the broader indices. However, with the stock market seeing a dip in recent days, investors have to ponder whether it’s time to rotate toward more defensive, value-oriented names.

Personally, that’s the way I’m going. However, I can see the case for why investors would want to stick with the stocks that are winning. Indeed, selling one’s winners and rotating into underperforming stocks can be a losing strategy over the long term. That’s because winners tend to keep winning and can often catch up to what may appear to be lofty valuations at a given point in time.

With that said, let’s look at two hot stocks long-term investors may want to stick with moving forward.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is an international convenience store licensor and operator. Apart from its home country of Canada, it runs operations in North America, Asia, and Europe. In fact, most of Couche-Tard revenue is generated outside Canada, making this a great stock for those concerned about currency-related over-exposure to the Canadian or North American markets.

Recently, Couche-Tard entered an agreement to acquire some of TotalEnergies’s Europen assets. It includes a 100% acquisition of the latter’s retail assets in the Netherlands and Germany, along with a 60% controlling interest in the ones in Luxembourg and Belgium. This move will significantly increase the company’s hold over the European market.

Couche-Tard’s value as a convenience store and gas station operator is in the company’s acquisition strategy. That’s how Couche-Tard has created the kind of long-term growth investors see in the chart above. And it’s how the company will continue doing so moving forward.

Importantly, the company recently announced a dividend of $0.14 per share for this past quarter. This dividend amounts to a dividend yield of only 0.8%, but it’s really icing on the cake for this high-growth gem.

Riot Platforms

Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) is a North American Bitcoin mining organization. This hot stock operates via three segments: Bitcoin mining, engineering and data centre hosting, along with providing critical infrastructure and co-location services for other institutional-level Bitcoin mining firms.

The company’s Bitcoin mining operations have been impressive, with the company earning power and demand response credits worth US$31.7 million over the last month. This is a new monthly record in Riot’s books, making it one of the cheapest Bitcoin mining platforms in the industry. It will also help the organization gain a leading position in next year’s Bitcoin halving event.

Additionally, by 2023’s end, Riot aims to achieve 12.5 EH/s (exahashes per second) total self-mining hash rate capacity in its Rockdale facility. It also has a long-term purchase deal with MicroBT to acquire next-gen Bitcoin miners with a hashing capacity of 7.6 EH/s. By mid-2024, this company will have an approximate total self-mining hashing capacity of reach 20.1 EH/s.

Apart from this, Riot had a noteworthy performance in the second quarter of 2023. It had total revenue worth US$76.7 million, power curtailment credit earnings of US$3.5 million and mining revenue worth US$49.7 million. The company’s profits from data centre hosting and engineering stand at US$7.7 million and US$19.3 million, respectively.

That’s the kind of growth investors like to see, and it’s reflected in Riot’s stock price performance this year.