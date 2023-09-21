Home » Investing » TFSA: How Retirees Can Generate $2,400 Per Year in Passive Income

TFSA: How Retirees Can Generate $2,400 Per Year in Passive Income

This investing strategy reduces risk while generating great yields.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.

Image source: Getty Images.

The big increase in living costs is pushing retirees to find ways to get better returns on their savings without getting bumped into a higher marginal tax bracket. Seniors who received Old Age Security (OAS) pensions also need to watch out for the OAS clawback.

Fortunately, Canadians can take advantage of their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution space to hold investments that will generate tax-free income.

TFSA limit

The TFSA limit is $6,500 in 2023. This brings the maximum total contribution space to $88,000 per person. Each year, the government expands the TFSA contribution space with the TFSA limit indexed to inflation and adjusted upward in $500 increments. The TFSA limit for 2024 will be at least $6,500.

Any money removed from the TFSA during the year opens up equivalent new contribution space in the following calendar year. This is in addition to the regular TFSA limit amount.

OAS clawback

The Canada Revenue Agency implements a 15% OAS pension recovery tax on net world income that tops a minimum threshold. The number to keep an eye on in the 2023 income year is $86,912. For example, a person with a 2023 net world income of $96,912 would see their OAS reduced by $1,500 in the July 2024 to June 2025 payment period.

Earnings from a company pension, OAS, Canada Pension Plan, Registered Retirement Savings Plan withdrawals, or payments from a Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF) all get taxed as income. Profits from investments held in taxable accounts also go into the calculation.

Fortunately, all interest, dividends, and capital gains generated inside the TFSA are tax-free and can be pulled out as earnings that won’t count toward the net world income total. As such, it makes sense to maximize TFSA contributions before holding investments in taxable savings and investing accounts.

GICs and dividend stocks

Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) now pay attractive rates and deserve to be part of the portfolio. Retirees can now get rates above 5% for terms of one to five years from issuers that are Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) members. That’s pretty good for a zero-risk investment.

The downside of the GIC is that the rate of return is fixed, and the money is locked up for the term of the certificate.

Dividend stocks come with risks, as investors have witnessed over the past 18 months. The surge in interest rates that pushed up GIC rates has led to a pullback in the share prices of many top TSX dividend stocks. Share prices can be volatile, and dividends sometimes get cut. However, great dividend-growth stocks typically increase their dividends every year, and their share prices normally rebound from market corrections. Shares can be sold at any time, so the funds are always available in the case of a financial emergency.

In the current environment, stocks such as Enbridge, Telus, and CIBC, for example, offer dividend yields of 7.5%, 6.4%, and 6.3%, respectively.

The right mix between GICs and dividend stocks is different for every investor depending on the required return, appetite for risk, and the need for access to the invested funds.

The bottom line on TFSA passive income

Investors can quite easily put together a diversified portfolio of GICs and top dividend stocks today to get an average yield of at least 6%. On a TFSA of just $40,000, this would generate $2,400 in tax-free passive income per year that won’t put OAS payments at risk of a clawback.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Telus and Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

Looking for Safe Income? This Stock Raised its Dividend for the Last 50 Years

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS) stock could continue to provide safe dividend income for years to come if things continue to go…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This TSX Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Choice Properties REIT is a stable source of monthly passive income with significant near-term growth potential.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock or BCE Stock a Better Buy for Passive Income?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge and BCE might be getting oversold. Is one stock now a screaming buy?

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

CPP Enhancement: A Double-Edged Sword for Millennials and Gen Z

| Andrew Button

CPP enhancement may or may not increase your CPP benefits. Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) stock is likely to pay you long…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in September 2023

| Kay Ng

If you're worried about an upcoming recession, you can consider positions in Fortis and Couche-Tard, especially on dips.

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) stands out as a quintessential embodiment of American capitalism and mirrors Warren Buffett's investment preferences.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock That Could Create $683.87 in Tax-Free Passive Income in 10 Years

| Kay Ng

You can earn massive passive income tax free from your TFSA. Here's how with your first dividend stock or GIC!

Read more »