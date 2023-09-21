This 4.26% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

Finding a great dividend stock is one thing, but growth in the near future is all but certain for this stock thanks to the sector.

Finding a great dividend stock is a wise investment strategy. But discovering one that not only offers dividends but also sustains growth is even better. In the realm of real estate investment trusts (REITs), there are some sectors that are better than others. One Canadian-based REIT has shown remarkable growth potential over the years. It continues to be a promising investment option for those seeking a stable income source with room for expansion.

Why Industrial REITs are a great option

Industrial real estate investment trusts have gained popularity for several reasons. Industrial properties, such as logistics and warehouses, have seen a surge in demand. It’s been driven by the growth of e-commerce and the need for efficient supply chains. This trend is expected to persist, making industrial REITs a lucrative sector.

Statistics and data back this assertion. Yet Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN), in particular, has witnessed remarkable growth. It owns a vast portfolio of 140 investment properties totalling approximately 59.4 million square feet of leasable area across North America and Europe. The recent lease agreement for 112,625 square feet in Lebanon, Tennessee, is a testament to the company’s expansion. This development, comprising three properties totalling 509,250 square feet, is already 35% leased.

Consider Granite REIT and its dividend

Granite REIT’s success is further evidenced by its average rental rate spreads. These increased by an impressive 15% over expiring rents during the second quarter of 2023. This translates to approximately 1,936,000 square feet of renewals completed in that quarter. Additionally, the signing of a new lease for 44,000 square feet in Novi, Michigan, highlights the company’s ability to expand its existing properties efficiently.

Granite REIT’s prudent financial management is another reason why it’s an attractive investment option. The repayment of a secured construction loan in full. These proceeds from an unsecured revolving credit facility demonstrate the company’s financial stability and strategic financial planning.

Earnings support a stable dividend

Earnings are a critical factor in assessing the sustainability of dividends. Granite REIT’s financial performance in the second quarter of 2023 is impressive. Net operating income (NOI) increased to $108.6 million, compared to $92.8 million in the previous year, primarily driven by net acquisition activity and the completion of developments and expansions. The same-property NOI, on a cash basis, increased by 7.7% in the second quarter of 2023, excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

Funds from operations (FFO) for the same period was $77.6 million ($1.21 per unit), showcasing consistent growth from the previous year. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) also improved to $69.5 million ($1.09 per unit). The AFFO payout ratio for the second quarter of 2023 was a healthy 73%, highlighting the company’s ability to cover its dividends with earnings.

Furthermore, Granite REIT recognized $13.5 million in net fair value losses on investment properties, primarily attributable to market dynamics, but this was partially offset by fair market rent increases in selective markets and property stabilizations. Analysts now believe the stock is set to outperform among REITs in the future.

Bottom line

Granite REIT is a strong dividend stock that offers both income stability and growth potential. Its diversified portfolio of industrial properties, impressive lease agreements, and sound financial management make it an attractive investment option.

The company’s consistent earnings growth, coupled with a stable dividend payout, positions Granite REIT as a compelling choice for investors looking for long-term value. As the demand for industrial properties continues to rise, Granite REIT’s strong fundamentals make it a compelling choice for those seeking a reliable income source and the potential for capital appreciation.