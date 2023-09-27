Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

Are you interested in growth stocks? Here are two picks to hold for the next 10 years!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
man sitting in front of 3 screens programming

Image source: Getty Images

Investors hoping to make it big in the stock market should focus on growth stocks. As the term suggests, these are stocks that are poised to grow rapidly over the coming years and could potentially reward shareholders greatly. However, it’s important to note that growth stocks tend to be younger companies. As such, there’s less history to base company performance on. In addition, there may be stiffer competition and hurdles relating to regulations and consumer appeal.

However, if investors can find the right growth stocks to hold onto for a decade or longer, then it’s very possible that they could see major growth. We’ve seen many great stocks in our own backyard reward shareholders many times their initial investment. In this article, I’ll discuss two great growth stocks that investors should consider holding for the next 10 years.

Invest in the e-commerce space

My top growth stock to invest in over the next 10 years is Shopify (TSX:SHOP). For those that are unfamiliar, this company operates in the massive and ever-expanding e-commerce industry. Shopify differs from its competitors in that it provides merchants of all sizes with a platform and many of the tools necessary to operate online stores. It’s estimated that more than one million merchants use Shopify’s platform worldwide.

In terms of its financials, Shopify continues to impress. In its second-quarter (Q2) 2023 earnings presentation, the company reported US$1.7 billion in quarterly revenue. That represents a 31% year-over-year increase. That suggests that Shopify’s revenue growth could be ramping up again. In 2022, the company saw a 21% year-over-year increase in annual revenue compared to 2021.

Much of this revenue comes from recurring sources. Shopify’s monthly recurring revenue continues to grow and now clocks in at a compound annual growth rate of 32% over the past five years.

I can definitely see Shopify continuing to grow from this point. The company has three main ways of growing its business. First, it can increase the number of merchants that use its platform. Second, it can grow alongside its merchants. Simply put, the more its merchants make, the more Shopify makes. Finally, the company plans to continue expanding its service and product offerings.

If you’re interested in a solid growth stock, don’t forget to consider investing in Shopify.

Take advantage of a changing healthcare industry

There’s no question that the healthcare industry is an area that is ripe for disruption. We’ve seen many companies try to make their mark in this industry by changing the face of it completely. That’s essentially what’s given rise to the telehealth industry. By enabling patients to use telehealth services, healthcare becomes a lot more accessible. This was immensely important during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has only continued to rise in penetration.

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is a leader among Canadian telehealth companies. It has managed to penetrate the massive American healthcare industry and offers a very interesting suite of services. This includes its primary health clinics, WELL Health’s different telehealth services, and an online marketplace where healthcare providers can purchase software solutions to help boost their own telehealth services.

Over the past five years, WELL Health stock has gained more than 700%. With telehealth still near the advent of its growth journey, I predict that this stock could be much larger over the next decade.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

investment research
Tech Stocks

2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to buy and hold until you retire? Here are two top picks!

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 27

| Jitendra Parashar

An overnight bullish movement in oil and gas prices could lift TSX energy stocks at the open today.

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Stock That Turned $10,000 Into $163,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Constellation Software has crushed the broader markets in the past decade. Here's why I remain bullish on the TSX tech…

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Tech Stocks

Up 57% in 2023, Is BlackBerry Stock Still a Buy?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some key reasons I don’t find BB stock overvalued, despite its solid 57% year-to-date gains.

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Tech Stocks

CGI Stock: Outperforming Among Falling Tech Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CGI stock (TSX:GIB.A) has blasted past 52-week highs, on top of long-term growth that's remained stable throughout the decades.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Tech Stocks

How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold Mine Starting With $6,500

| Nicholas Dobroruka

These two growth stocks can help super-charge your TFSA savings.

Read more »

man sitting in front of 3 screens programming
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock or Microsoft Shares: Better Buy for the AI Revolution?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are two of the most impressive growth stocks to watch, as tech slips further from…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Stock You’ll Be Glad You Bought When the Bull Market Starts

| Puja Tayal

The stock market 20-month-long muted growth could be coming to a climax. You might want to own this tech stock…

Read more »