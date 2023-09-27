Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Retirees: Want Fast-Growing Passive Income? Here Are 3 Long-Term Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Want Fast-Growing Passive Income? Here Are 3 Long-Term Dividend Stocks

Are you looking for dividend stocks that can grow their distributions very quickly? Here are three long-term picks!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

In retirement, your life could be made much more comfortable if you have a stable source of passive income to help sustain your lifestyle. One way to do that would be to invest in dividend stocks. It would be a good idea to look for stocks that are able to quickly grow their distributions to help keep your passive income ahead of inflation.

In this article, I’ll discuss three top dividend stocks that retirees should consider holding over the long term.

This massive company should be in your portfolio

In this article, I’ll be referring to a company that grows its dividend at a fast rates as a “dividend-growth stock.” With that said, the first dividend growth stock that retirees should consider holding in their portfolio is Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR). This company operates nearly 33,000 km of track, making it one of the largest railway companies in North America. Its rail network spans from British Columbia to Nova Scotia, helping it become one of the most recognizable companies in Canada.

Canadian National Railway is notable for being one of 11 TSX-listed companies to maintain a dividend-growth streak of more than 25 years. Over the length of its streak, Canadian National Railway has grown its dividend at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. To put that into perspective, the long-term average rate of inflation is 2%. That means Canadian National shareholders have seen their passive income grow much faster than inflation, allowing them to build buying power over the years.

Don’t sleep on this “boring” company

The next dividend growth stock that retirees should consider buying and holding for the long term is Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD). This is a company that many around the country may not be familiar with. However, you may be more familiar with some of the other banners it operates under. That includes Mac’s, On the Run, Circle K, Daisy Mart, and many more. Yes, Alimentation Couche-Tard operates convenience stores. It operates more than 14,000 locations across 24 countries and territories.

Another outstanding dividend-growth stock, Alimentation Couche-Tard has grown its dividend for over a decade. Since 2005, this company’s dividend has grown at a CAGR of 21.5%. That’s a very impressive rate. Even more impressive, Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend-payout ratio is less than 13%. This suggests that the company could continue to comfortably raise its dividend at a fast rate for years to come.

One of the fastest dividend-growth stocks around

Finally, retirees should consider holding shares of goeasy (TSX:GSY) for the long term. This company operates two distinct business lines. easyhome sells furniture and other durable home goods on a rent-to-own basis. easyfinancial provides high-interest loans to subprime borrowers.

Since 2014, goeasy has made it a priority to grow its dividend whenever possible; and it’s done that excellently. Over the past nine years, goeasy’s dividend has grown at a CAGR of 30.9%. That’s an incredible rate — one that retirees should keep a close eye on if they don’t decide to add this stock to their portfolio today. With a dividend-payout ratio of 34.5%, I think goeasy could continue to raise its dividend for many more years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of great dividend stocks, but not all are long-term gems. Here are two options that you…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

How Much Do You Need to Invest to Give Up Work and Live Only Off Dividend Income?

| Tony Dong

Like many things in investing, the answer is "It depends." Here's my analysis.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Telus Stock or Enbridge Stock Now?

| Andrew Walker

Telus and Enbridge are down considerably from their 12-month highs. Is one stock now a buy?

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are starting to look oversold.

Read more »

railroad with nature background
Dividend Stocks

This Blue-Chip Stock Could Be the Growth Stock of the Next Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Blue-chip stocks provide reliability and protection, but this one could also create massive growth in the next decade.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

$100,000 in Savings and These 3 Stocks Could Help You Retire in 17 Years 

| Puja Tayal

Do you have $100,000 in savings? Now is an opportune time to invest your savings in these stocks and get…

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Years and Years

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are starting to look oversold.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

2023 TFSA Contribution Time: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $6,500

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in using some of your 2023 TFSA contribution room? Here are two dividend stocks to buy with…

Read more »