Home » Investing » AI Stocks Are Totally Overheated: Here’s What to Buy Instead

AI Stocks Are Totally Overheated: Here’s What to Buy Instead

Passive-income stocks like Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU) can pay you large dividends in retirement.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman holding AI cloud

Image source: Getty Images

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks were all the rage earlier this year. From the start of the year to the peak, the NASDAQ-100 index rallied 40%! It was not a big enough rally to take the index back to its 2021 highs, but it was substantial. Those who bought the lows in 2022 made off like bandits!

However, the AI hype seems to be fading now. ChatGPT’s web traffic is down, having fallen for three consecutive months. AI stocks, too, are taking a beating.

Consider NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). In many ways, it was the biggest beneficiary of the tech stock mania seen earlier this year. As the supplier of chips to the AI industry, it made a lot of money in the second quarter, and its stock rallied in the months leading up to its release. However, even though NVDA’s Q2 release was a large beat, NVIDIA started falling after earnings came out. Today, its stock is down 14% from its level on the day earnings came out.

It’s no surprise why this is happening: AI stocks are just getting very expensive. People bought them so heavily that they’ve now started to take profits, as you’d expect. In this market, you’d want to buy something cheaper than AI stocks, as such stocks still have room to run. In this article, I will make the case that dividend-paying, “passive-income” stocks are better buys than AI-driven tech stocks today.

Some good passive-income stocks to consider

Canadian bank stocks are among the best passive-income opportunities today, because they’re fairly cheap and reasonably well regulated. Consider Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), for example. It’s a big TSX bank with a 4.5% dividend yield. It has paid its dividend without interruption for over 100 years. It has stood the test of time. This year, the company enjoys tailwinds that could take its earnings higher, leading to dividend hikes. For example, interest rates are rising, which could lead to Royal Bank collecting more interest income on the loans it issues.

Or, if you prefer, look at Suncor Energy (TSX:SU). It’s an oil and gas stock that is currently benefiting from rising oil prices. In mid-2022, when oil prices were very high, Suncor delivered windfall profits, with large increases in revenue, net income, diluted earnings per share, and free cash flow. Today, oil prices are high once again, so Suncor has the potential to deliver rising earnings for the third quarter as well. If it does so, its stock will likely rally.

The company might even increase its dividend if it thinks that the high oil prices we’re now seeing will last long term. So, Suncor Energy, which trades at a mere 7.6 times earnings, may be a better buy than the richly valued tech stocks everybody is clamouring to buy this year.

Foolish takeaway

In the markets, hindsight is always 20/20. What looked like an obvious good investment in the rearview mirror may not have been so obvious to those who had the chance to buy it early. Nevertheless, there is a tendency for stocks that are out of favour in one year to rise in the next. So, passive-income stocks may be more appealing buys than AI stocks today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 Top High-Yield TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These TSX dividend stars are starting to look oversold.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

TFSA Wealth: Top Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income and Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks to Keep Buying Over Decades

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks are beginning to look oversold.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Should You Brookfield Renewable Stock for its 5.7% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Renewable Partners has generated outsized returns for investors in the past two decades. Is BEP stock a good buy…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Cut You a Cheque Each Month

| Demetris Afxentiou

Plenty of stocks pay juicy dividends, but few can cut you a cheque each month. Here are two that do…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Why Fortis Stock Is a Hidden Gem Among Dividend Kings

| Andrew Button

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) recently became a dividend king. Will it remain a hidden gem, or will its newfound status create…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

5 Reasons Brookfield Stock Is Getting Interesting for October 2023

| Andrew Button

Brookfield (TSX:BN) stock is starting to look pretty enticing ahead of October 2023.

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Seriously Huge Payouts

| Kay Ng

Canadian investors can park some long-term capital in these dividend stocks for seriously big payouts taxed at low rates.

Read more »