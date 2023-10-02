Home » Investing » Where to Invest $10,000 in October 2023

Where to Invest $10,000 in October 2023

Its crucial to diversify your investments and reduce portfolio risk while investing amid a challenging macro economic backdrop.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Woman has an idea

Image source: Getty Images

Dollar-cost averaging is a proven investment strategy to create long-term wealth in the equity markets. Here, you allocate a portion of your savings (each month or each quarter) and purchase index funds as well as individual stocks to benefit from the volatility associated with the stock markets.

As it’s impossible to time the equity market, it makes sense to remain invested over the long term and view every major dip as a buying opportunity.

Investors remain wary due to a challenging macro environment, which might drive valuations of companies across sectors significantly lower in the next 12 months. So, you need to diversify your portfolio and hold different asset classes, lowering the overall risk in the process.

With this in mind, here’s where I would invest $10,000 in October 2023.

Guaranteed Investment Certificates

GICs, or Guaranteed Investment Certificates, are a low-risk, fixed-income investment product for Canadians. As interest rates have surged in recent months, several Canadian banks offer an attractive yield on their GICs.

For instance, Tangerine Bank offers an interest rate of 5.95% on its one-year GIC. You can consider allocating around $2,000 to a high-yielding fixed-rate GIC and benefit from a steady stream of recurring income.

Index funds such as the XSP

Investing in index funds is a good way to gain exposure to equities, an asset class that has historically outpaced inflation and generated long-term wealth. An index fund holds a basket of stocks across multiple sectors, diversifying your portfolio at a low cost.

One popular index fund in Canada is iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:XSP). The index tracks the S&P 500 index and has returned 172% in the last 10 years after adjusting for dividends.

Several prominent tech companies, such as Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, and Amazon, are the major holdings of the XSP. Moreover, the XSP ETF is hedged to the Canadian dollar, protecting investors from fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.

Typically, ETFs and index funds should account for a majority of your portfolio. I would allocate around $6,000 towards index funds.

Undervalued stocks such as TD Bank

The ongoing pullback provides investors an opportunity to buy quality stocks such as Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) at a discount.

Rising interest rates act as a headwind for bank stocks, as they increase the cost of debt, driving down the demand for loans in the process. Moreover, elevated inflation levels have reduced consumer spending in recent months, resulting in a tepid lending environment.

TD stock is currently down 24% from all-time highs, raising its dividend yield to almost 4.7%. However, TD Bank enjoys a wide economic moat and an entrenched position in Canada, allowing it to end fiscal 2023 with adjusted earnings of $8.1 per share. Comparatively, it reported earnings of $8.36 per share in fiscal 2022 (ended in October).

Priced at 10 times forward earnings, TD Bank stock is quite cheap, given its tasty dividend yield. Moreover, its dividends have risen by 10.5% annually in the last 25 years, which is exceptional for a cyclical company.

Analysts remain bullish and expect TD Bank to surge over 12% in the next year. Investors can identify similar undervalued blue-chip stocks and allocate $2,000 to this portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 Growth Stocks Safe Enough to Hold for a Decade (or More)

| Adam Othman

Safe growth stocks that can be held for a decade (or more) may offer steady, predictable returns, making them reliable…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Discounted Stocks Are Ready for a Comeback

| Adam Othman

Partial recoveries are quite common, but true comebacks (full recovery) are relatively rare, which makes identifying them harder than identifying…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Is it Possible to Make $500/Month From Your TFSA?

| Robin Brown

Wondering if it is possible to earn $500 per month in your TFSA? It is. However, that deal may not…

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

Safe Stocks to Buy in Canada for October 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These safe stocks are the best options for investors looking for long-term growth and income!

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian REITs to Buy in October 2023

| Robin Brown

Looking for safe, steady monthly income? These three top Canadian REITs provide growth, value, and income for long-term real estate…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Planning: 3 Stocks to Bridge Your Pension and Expenses Gap

| Adam Othman

If your pension cannot cover your retirement expenses, you should have alternative income streams set up.

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Value Stocks in October 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued TSX stocks such as Nuvei are trading at a steep discount to consensus price target estimates in October 2023.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

These +4% Dividend Stocks Pay Cash Every Month

| Robin Brown

Want to earn more passive income monthly? These three stocks are great bets for substantial, growing, monthly dividends.

Read more »