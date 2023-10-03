Home » Investing » Canadian Investors: Don’t Put All Your Eggs in the SPY Stock Basket

Canadian Investors: Don’t Put All Your Eggs in the SPY Stock Basket

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) is a good index fund, but don’t neglect Canadian funds like the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU).

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
exchange-traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:SPY) is one of the most popular investment funds in the world. With a US$384 billion market cap, it’s bigger than some of the world’s biggest companies. The SPY has become such a popular investment that many people invest their entire portfolios in it. It makes sense on some level – because the fund holds 504 stocks –it’s plenty diversified. However, SPY‘s country-specific diversification does not provide the ‘widest’ coverage. Although the fund has many stocks, they’re all U.S. stocks, which means that they are all pretty strongly correlated with one another. So, the diversification benefit is not as great as it appears. To really maximize your portfolio’s diversification, you’ll want some international stocks – including Canadian stocks – in the mix as well. In this article, I will explore how you can achieve that.

Why going all in on SPY is a bad idea

Although the SPY ETF has performed very well recently, it may not perform as well going forward. The outperformance of U.S. stocks has been strong historically, but it has not held in all periods. In the 1970s, for example, Asian equities outperformed their U.S. counterparts for the better part of an entire decade. It was not until the early 1980s that U.S. stocks crawled out of the long slump they had been in. So, it is not a foregone conclusion that U.S. stocks will always outperform global stocks. It’s a good idea to have some global stocks, as well as Canadian stocks, in your portfolio.

How to diversify your portfolio

If you wish to diversify your portfolio away from SPY and the U.S. stocks that it invests in, you can consider Canadian stocks as your starting point. Ideally, you’d have all regions represented, but Canadian stocks are a logical place to start because:

A) If you’re reading this, you’re probably Canadian, meaning that you are likely knowledgeable about several Canadian companies.

B) Canadian dividend stocks are usually taxed less than foreign dividend stocks, because foreign countries usually charge withholding taxes on Canadian shareholders.

When building out your Canadian stock portfolio, you’re well advised to start with low cost index funds. Such funds are extremely diversified, which reduces your risk, and they also charge low fees.

Consider the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU), for example. It’s a Canadian index fund based on the TSX 60 Index. The TSX 60 Index consists of the 60 largest publicly traded Canadian companies by market cap. It includes many banks, oil companies, and utilities. Today, that’s probably a virtue, as tech stocks (of the sort that dominate the U.S. markets) have been flying high most of this year while the underlying businesses have not grown. That situation is probably due for a correction.

XIU gives you exposure to many out-of-favour sectors, and being Canadian, it’s taxed at comparatively low rates. Also, it has a 0.16 management fee, which is fairly low (though not as low as the iShares TSX Composite Fund, its sister fund). Despite the higher fee, XIU has performed better than its sister fund, probably because large cap stocks have been outperforming in recent years. Overall, XIU is a worthy fund to hold in your RRSP or TFSA.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Woman in skates works on laptop
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks With Recession Resiliency

| Joey Frenette

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock and another top dividend grower that's worth hanging onto amid turbulence.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Buy 564 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $2,000/Year in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

This Dividend Aristocrat can help you earn worry-free passive income each year.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Do NOT Make This Critical CPP Pension Mistake That Can Cost You Thousands

| Adam Othman

Ideally, you should have multiple income sources by the time you retire to remove the strain on government pensions. But…

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Dividend Stocks

How Much Should You Invest to Earn +$400/Month in Passive Income?

| Robin Brown

Wondering how much cash you would need to earn $400 of passive monthly income? Here are two ways you can…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Up 17 Percent in 2023, Is Open Text Stock a Buy Now?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Open Text stock is too cheap to ignore, despite a recent fine run. A recent acquisition and organic revenue growth…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Boost Your Passive Income With 3 Stocks That Pay You Monthly

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and high dividend yields, these three monthly-paying dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Blue-Chip Stocks for October 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These blue chips are some of the top-performing companies on the TSX this year! So let's look at why.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks vs. GICs: Making the Right Choice for Canadians

| Kay Ng

Whether to put your capital in GICs or dividend stocks depends on your risk tolerance, investment horizon, and income and…

Read more »