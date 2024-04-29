Member Login
Home » Investing » What to Expect From Air Canada Stock in 2024

What to Expect From Air Canada Stock in 2024

Air Canada (TSX:AC) has recovered from COVID-19, but its stock hasn’t.

Andrew Button
Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Aircraft wing plane

Image source: Getty Images

Air Canada (TSX:AC) has been one of the worst-performing TSX stocks over the last four years. Since the start of 2020, it has fallen 59% in price. Although the current stock price — $20 — is considerably higher than it was at the March 2020 lows, it is basically unchanged from the day in early 2021 when the COVID-19 vaccine was first announced.

The reason why Air Canada stock got beaten down is fairly obvious: it was a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. When the pandemic came to Canada, entire cities shut down, Provinces mandated 14 days of self-isolation upon arrival from other provinces, and entire international routes were shut down. Air Canada’s revenue predictably collapsed, and it lost $2.6 billion in 2020, followed by another multi-billion-dollar loss in 2022. The stock fell all the way to $12 as these events were taking place.

But a curious thing happened: in 2022, Air Canada started recovering, with no corresponding increase in its stock price. It hit a high of $29.42 in 2021 — when lockdowns were still occurring — and hasn’t retaken that level since then. In 2022, Air Canada’s revenue grew. In 2023, it was profitable. Over the last three years, revenue compounded at a 55% annual growth rate (CAGR). The company took on some extra debt during the COVID-19 crisis, but it had very low interest rates and is now being paid off.

In this article, I’ll make the case that Air Canada’s results in the next few years are likely to be satisfactory.

Revenue growth should be high

One thing that’s quite likely to happen with Air Canada in the next few years is revenue growth. COVID lockdowns are a thing of the past. People are 100% free to travel once more. But at the same time, there are only two “large” airlines in Canada, and the second largest (WestJet) is nowhere near Air Canada’s scale. So, AC likely enjoys significant pricing power heading into the fiscal year ahead.

Fuel costs might eat into earnings

On a somewhat less positive note, Air Canada is facing rising fuel prices right now. Crude oil prices have been rising all year long, and the rise in crude has caused jet fuel prices to rise, too. Jet fuel is the single biggest cost for airlines. If its price keeps rising, then Air Canada’s earnings may decline even with its revenue going up. However, the level of damage that high fuel prices could cause here is not that extreme. AC has few competitors: it can pass on some of the cost of higher fuel to customers. Earnings probably won’t be negative. However, they could decline if oil prices stay high.

Foolish bottom line

The bottom line on Air Canada stock is that it’s barely trading above its COVID-era valuation even though its business has fully recovered. It’s profitable, it’s growing. This is not the company that we saw trading for $20 per share in early 2021, but the stock is still around that level. I’d say this is a fairly sensible stock to own.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

5 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Puja Tayal

Investing in stocks is not always about timing but holding as well. Here are five stocks that you can buy…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These blue-chip stocks have been winners for over 100 years and have the ability to continue this trend for 100…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in 2 TSX Stocks for $614/Year in Dividend Income

| Sneha Nahata

Earn worry-free dividend income through these Canadian stocks with stellar dividend payment and growth history.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Top REITs to Buy for Passive Income in 2024

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canadian investors seeking monthly passive-income payouts may check out Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) and another resilient Canadian REIT paying sustainable distributions…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 9% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in high-yield dividend stocks such as Diversified Royalty can help you begin a stable stream of recurring income.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double up on Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks don't just offer a nice dividend, but huge growth. With one potentially being a major winner…

Read more »

A colourful firework display
Tech Stocks

2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in May

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two companies have been doing well over the years, but more could be coming as interest in the market…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

JPMorgan vs. Royal Bank of Canada: Which Bank Stock Is Better Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip bank stocks such as JPMorgan and Royal Bank of Canada are solid long-term bets for shareholders in 2024.

Read more »