Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » My Top AI Stock Picks for the Next 5 Years

My Top AI Stock Picks for the Next 5 Years

These two of the best Canadian AI stocks can yield outstanding returns on your investments if you hold them for at least the next five years.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.

Source: Getty Images

Artificial intelligence (AI)-driven tools and technology have fast gained popularity globally in the last year. While the launch of Microsoft-backed Open AI’s ChatGPT platform slightly less than a year ago has played a key role in popularizing it, the real-world potential applications of AI technology are nearly endless and not just limited to text generation. AI technology, besides many other areas of our lives, is expected to transform the way we communicate, learn, travel, and work in the future.

Its vast applicability is the key reason that helps distinguish AI from other short-term technological trends. That’s why the companies investing heavily in AI these days have the potential to hugely benefit from this emerging trend. Considering that, it could be wise for investors to add some quality Canadian AI stocks to their portfolios now and hold them for at least the next five years.

In this article, I’ll highlight two of the most attractive AI stocks you can buy on the TSX today.

BlackBerry stock

BlackBerry (TSX:BB) is my first Canadian AI stock pick that you can consider buying right now to hold for the next five years. It’s an enterprise software company that primarily focuses on providing innovative cybersecurity solutions to businesses. The company currently has a market cap of $ 3.5 billion, as its stock trades at $5.91 per share with about 34% year-to-date gains.

Earlier in August 2023, BlackBerry announced a major update for its patented next-generation AI engine called Cylance AI engine, which was originally launched nearly seven years ago. The latest update enhances its Cylance AI engine’s predictive cybersecurity capabilities, giving the company an edge in the AI-supported predictive cyberdefence field. You can expect the demand for such advanced cybersecurity solutions to increase significantly in the coming years as a large number of organizations across the world are struggling to keep their data safe online and avoid cyberattacks.

Besides that, BlackBerry also utilizes machine learning and AI technologies in its IoT (Internet of Things) offerings, including its intelligent vehicle data platform BlackBerry IVY.

Shopify stock

The recent popularity of AI technology has also attracted Shopify’s (TSX:SHOP) attention. That’s one of the key reasons why the Ottawa-headquartered e-commerce platform provider is increasingly utilizing the power of AI to make its platform more attractive for merchants as well as end customers.

In April this year, the company introduced Shopify Magic, an AI-powered tool that aims to help merchants easily write more appealing and accurate product descriptions. Besides its proprietary data, such as anonymized customer interactions, purchase patterns, and store performance, Shopify’s AI model is also trained on OpenAI’s ChatGPT APIs (application programming interface).

Later in July, Shopify announced over a hundred updates for its platform, keeping its key focus on AI technology. With this, the company announced Sidekick, its upcoming AI-enabled commerce assistant. Shopify claims that Sidekick will make it easier for merchants to start and run their stores on its platform by providing them with useful business data insights and necessary knowledge to grow their businesses.

At the time of writing, Shopify stock was trading at $71.99 per share with nearly 53% year-to-date gains. But it was still off more than 65% from its all-time highs.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

2 Tech Stocks I’m Watching Like a Hawk in October

| Joey Frenette

Keep watch of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and another top tech stock going into the fall season.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

Decoding Profits: Best Canadian AI Companies to Invest in Right Now

| Andrew Button

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) stock is one of Canada's best AI companies.

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

2 Top Growth Stocks in Canada for October 2023

| Nicholas Dobroruka

After a rough end to September, here are two discounted growth stocks to load up on in October.

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, October 2

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite firmness in crude oil, continued big losses in gold and silver prices could pressure the main TSX index at…

Read more »

A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 U.S. Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

U.S. stocks such as CrowdStrike and Datadog have the potential to outpace the broader markets and derive inflation-beating returns.

Read more »

Retirement
Tech Stocks

3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for tech stocks that could help make you rich by retirement? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Tech Stocks

Pet Valu Stock vs. Chewy: Better Buy for the Long Run?

| Aditya Raghunath

Chewy and Pet Valu are positioned to deliver outsized gains to shareholders. But which pet stock a better buy today?

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

2 Artificial Intelligence-Powered Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Canadian investors should strongly consider Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and another AI stock ahead of the next AI-driven tech boom.

Read more »