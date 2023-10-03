Home » Investing » Why This 1 Stock Outshines Traditional Bank Equities

Why This 1 Stock Outshines Traditional Bank Equities

A fintech stock with market-beating returns outperform traditional bank equities in 2023, including the Big Six Canadian banks.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank next to a financial report

Image source: Getty Images.

Rising interest rates are tailwinds for Canadian bank stocks, but this hasn’t happened in 2023. The giant lenders are in a bind when they should earn more on loans. Rampant inflation and a potential recession are stronger headwinds, forcing them to raise provisions for credit losses (PCLs) and sacrifice loan profits.

All the big bank stocks have struggled for most of the year. Only Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (+0.33%) and National Bank of Canada (+2.12%) have positive returns entering the last quarter of 2023. Royal Bank of Canada (-3.93%), Toronto Dominion Bank (-3.38%), Bank of Montreal (-3.31%), and Bank of Nova Scotia (-2.14%) are in the red year to date.  

Shining fintech

A financial technology company, surprisingly, outshines traditional bank equities thus far in 2023. Payfare (TSX:PAY) isn’t a dividend payer like the Big Six banks. Still, the microcap stock outperforms with its 26.11% year-to-date gain. The $258.2 million fintech serves a niche market, particularly the gig economy.

The share price is only $5.41. Based on the recommended buy ratings of market analysts, Payfare could soar higher. Its 12-month average price target is $11.67 — a potential return of 115.7%. A $5,000 investment today could grow to $10,785.58 in one year.

Business overview

Payfare’s primary goal is to innovate within the financial technology industry. The company provides digital banking solutions and a versatile payout system focusing on the gig economy workers and their needs. On the business side, it partners with leading gig platforms like Lyft, DoorDash, Uber Technologies, and Uber Eats.

The independent contractors that work for Payfare partners can enroll for a free digital banking app and payout debit card for faster access to earnings at zero cost. Also, the gig platforms and marketplaces incur no cost by using the efficient worker payout solution and instead save time and resources.

Impressive revenue and user growth

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, revenue reached a record $46.5 million, representing a 43% jump from Q2 2022. As of June 30, 2023, active users are 304,074 — 34% higher than a year ago. Because of the significant increase in cash generated from operating activities, Payfare’s free cash flow (FCF) topped $0.6 million — a 113% turnaround from the prior year period. 

For the first half of 2023, net income is $3.4 million compared to the $5 million net loss in the same period in 2022. “We were focused on building new partner integrations in the second quarter after successfully winning two RFP (request for proposal) processes while expanding profitability,” said Marco Margiotta, Payfare’s chief executive officer and founding partner.

Margiotta added, “Our business development pipeline remains active with opportunities in the gig economy and Earned Wage Access for regular employers. We look forward to sharing more as these programs get closer to commercialization.”  

Growth stock

Payfare calls out investors to grow with them, as the company has impressive financial results to support the invitation. Moreover, Margiotta says the business generates positive net earnings and FCF. The fintech company won’t need external financing to fund its robust pipeline of organic growth opportunities. There could be stock price volatility, but not enough to impact or stall growth initiatives.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, DoorDash, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Glass piggy bank
Bank Stocks

This 5.13% Dividend Stock Is One Every Canadian Should Own

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Every Canadian should own the TSX’s dividend pioneer to help cope with inflation and receive uninterrupted income streams.

Read more »

rising interest rates affect financial stocks
Bank Stocks

What Rising Interest Rates Really Mean for Financial Stocks

| Motley Fool Staff

With interest rates rising, is it smart to invest in financial stocks?

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Bank Stocks Look Like a Steal: Here’s My Favourite for October 2023

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock looks dirt cheap, as it continues to fluctuate in this rocky economic environment.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Bank Stocks

Striking Gold: Unearthing Canada’s Most Lucrative Stocks

| Kay Ng

Holding the big Canadian bank stocks is better than holding gold, because the former group produces growing dividend income.

Read more »

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

CIBC vs. Scotiabank: Which Is the Better Buy Today?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

CIBC (TSX:CM) and Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) are bank stocks that offer similar value and income, but I’m favouring one in late…

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Wealth: 2 Top Dividend Stocks for TFSA Investors

| Adam Othman

Parking a sizable portion of your savings in reliable dividend stocks is a time-tested wealth-building strategy appropriate for a wide…

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Bank Stocks

Canadian Bank Stocks Are Crashing: Should You Buy the Dip?

| Andrew Button

As bank stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) are crashing this year, should you go shopping for value plays?

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Bank Stocks

Canada’s Financial Powerhouses: Unveiling the Top Bank Stocks

| Andrew Button

EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) is Canada's top bank stock for growth. Who wins on valuation and profitability?

Read more »