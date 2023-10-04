Home » Investing » 4 Top Energy Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

4 Top Energy Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

Energy stocks are great, but not all are created equal. So take a hard look at these offered on the market today.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.

Source: Getty Images

Energy stocks will likely always be needed. In fact, we can pretty much guarantee it. We need energy for our homes, our cars, our infrastructure, our very way of life. But there is certainly a shift among energy stocks.

While oil and gas has powered our lives over the last 100 years, it looks like the next 100 could be very different. That’s because the world is shifting towards cleaner ways of producing energy. In fact, Allied Market Research found that the global renewable energy market is expected to increase from US$881.7 billion in 2020 to US$2 trillion by 2030. That marks a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%!

So let’s get in on the action. If you’re wanting in on energy stocks, these are the sectors to consider.

Utilities

First up we have the old faithfuls. While the world has mainly relied on oil and gas for power, utilities have still found a place to gain traction. In fact, utilities provide stable growth opportunities as well. These companies run no matter what happens in the market. We need the lights on, and hydro and other forms of utility production are there to power us.

Among the stocks to consider, I would look at Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) and Hydro One (TSX:H). Canadian Utilities stock has been around for decades, growing its dividend each year for the last 50 years! More than any other on the market. It continues to expand through acquisitions and by shifting more towards renewable energy use.

Then we have Hydro One stock. While it’s a baby on the market in terms of years available, it has so much room to grow. Especially as it’s backed by the Ontario government, which holds a major stake. The company provides hydro to the most populated province in Canada, making it a solid buy for investors.

Both stocks also have solid dividend yields to provide passive income! So definitely look at these when considering energy stocks.

Diverse renewable energy stock

Then there are companies that invest in diversified renewable energy assets. These are companies that don’t just stick to wind or solar for power. They look into it all. Because of this, these companies are well-suited towards the future of renewable energy, providing power by any means necessary.

Two I would consider these days are Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSX:BEP.UN) and Boralex (TSX:BLX). These energy stocks both have decades of experience in the sector, with the growth to prove their worth.

BEP stock has been on the market for about 20 years, but is backed by a parent company that’s been invested in renewable energy for over a century! Meanwhile, it has expanded today to invest in every type of renewable energy asset, in practically every country out there. As it continues to expand, it’s creating even more opportunities for investors.

Boralex stock is also a strong buy, according to analysts. It develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy facilities mainly in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. The company produces major power in these areas, and again continues to expand its offers to provide even more growth opportunities.

And as with these stocks, you can also grab onto a dividend while you wait for a recovery among energy stocks. One that likely won’t come for the oil and gas industry.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: Suncor Energy Stock or Cenovus Energy Stock?

| Robin Brown

Suncor and Cenovus are two of Canada's largest energy stocks. They have considerable torque from rising oil prices. Which is…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

CNQ Stock Is up 25% in 2023! Is the Stock a Buy Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian Natural Resources stock is quite cheap, despite surging 25% in 2023. Here's why CNQ stock is a good buy…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Where to Invest in Oil Stocks in October 2023

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor Energy is an oil stock to invest in today, as its strong balance sheet and cash flows enable it…

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 3

| Jitendra Parashar

Sinking commodity prices might keep TSX stocks volatile today, as investors await the U.S. job openings data.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Energy Stocks

Oil Prices Are Rising: Here Are the Enegy Stocks That Will Benefit the Most

| Aditya Raghunath

Top TSX energy stocks such as Suncor Energy should be on your shopping list as crude oil prices remain elevated…

Read more »

stocks rising
Energy Stocks

Here’s How Suncor Stock Could Really Energize Your Portfolio

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Suncor stock is a top Canadian energy stock powered-up enough to outperform industry peers this time around. Here's why...

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, September 28

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. quarterly GDP data and Fed chair’s comments about the economy will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Energy Stocks

CPP Enhancement: Here’s How Much Your Benefits Could Increase

| Andrew Button

You may or may not receive higher CPP benefits thanks to CPP enhancement. You can receive passive income from Fortis…

Read more »