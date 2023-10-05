Home » Investing » 3 Cheap TSX Stocks I’d Buy Before the Market Heats Up

3 Cheap TSX Stocks I’d Buy Before the Market Heats Up

These TSX stocks are cheap, offer dividends, and have a solid chance at a quick recovery. So definitely consider them today!

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Sale sign, value, discount

Image source: Getty Images

Many TSX stocks out there today are down in share price. Yet just because TSX stocks are down doesn’t make them cheap or valuable. What investors need are companies that are cheap because they’re due to recover. Today, we’re going to cover three I’d pick up immediately.

NorthWest REIT

I’d certainly consider NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) one of the cheap TSX stocks for investors to consider. NorthWest REIT has been dropping in share price as investors take out their cash to put towards other safer options during this downturn. This also comes from the company losing out on a joint venture in the United Kingdom.

Add in that rising interest rates have led to missed earnings estimates, and the stock has plummeted by about 54% in the last year alone. Now it offers investors an insanely high dividend yield at 15.75%! Of course, this isn’t everything. There are high dividend stocks out there among TSX stocks that won’t rebound.

However, in the case of NorthWest REIT, this is different. It’s cheap because it offers secure long-term income. This is possible because it has an average lease agreement of 14 years and a 97% occupancy rate as of writing. So, this is certainly cheap for long-term investors.

Brookfield Renewable

Another of the cheap TSX stocks to consider while it’s down is Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSX:BEP.UN). BEP stock is a solid investment, but it also has been down after missing earnings. Similarly, rising costs and interest rates are hurting company performance.

Yet, management has taken advantage of this. BEP stock has been regularly buying back shares at these ultra-low prices. Shares are now down by 36% in the last year, offering investors a great opportunity among cheap TSX stocks.

BEP stock also offers a dividend yield of 6.18%, with shares offering the potential to double in the next year. And with renewable energy offering enormous expansion in the next decade, it’s a great time to pick up the stock.

BMO stock

Finally, some of the safest stocks out there are Canadian banks. Yet many are down again these days due the the poor market performance. This includes Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO), which recently hit 52-week lows.

Yet BMO stock has been around for over 200 years, and isn’t likely to disappear in this small downturn. That means you’re looking at a great chance to buy the stock at a steal, trading at just 11.1 times earnings as of writing. So even though it’s missing earnings now, it won’t forever. In fact, it should eventually come roaring back.

So with shares of BMO stock down 11% in the last year, now is a great time to pick it up among other cheap TSX stocks. Especially those in the banking industry that allow for a quick and stable rebound. BMO stock, in particular, though offers growth as well, after purchasing Bank of the West in the United States. So while it’s hurting now, I don’t believe that’s going to remain the case for much longer.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Dividend Stocks for Decades of Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks have the potential to generate decades of income, and they're all cheap right now to boot!

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

The Best Way to Create Passive Income Starting With $0

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want passive income but have nothing to start with? No problem! Just follow these three crucial steps.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today for a Big Profit in 5 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

These three beaten-down TSX stocks are cheap and trade at a significant discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn Big TFSA Income That the CRA Can’t Touch

| Kay Ng

Fend off the tax man by building big income in your TFSA. Although riskier investments, stocks have delivered higher returns…

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Worth the Long-Term Investment

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks can be great for short-term income, but these offer long-term results for today's investor.

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Fight Back Inflation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Inflation and interest rates haven't returned to anywhere near normal, so use these stocks to fight back!

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Down 11.6% in 1 Year, Is Scotiabank Stock a Buy Today?

| Andrew Button

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock is really taking a beating this year.

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn Monthly Income That the CRA Can’t Tax

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want monthly income, better make sure it lasts! Here's how to make it happen and a stock to…

Read more »