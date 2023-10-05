Here’s Why Dollarama Stock Could Hit $100 in Short Order

Here’s why Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is among the top growth stocks investors may want to consider, given its defensive traits in this market.

As recession looms over the Canadian stock market, it is safe to find and invest in growth stocks with defensive traits. Investing in retail stocks, in such a scenario, can be rewarding.

Dollarama (TSX:DOL), the largest Canadian dollar store retail chain, has the largest market cap ($26.6 billion) among Canadian retail stocks. The firm has recently made the headlines by topping analysts’ estimates in the company’s second-quarter (Q2) financial results.

Let’s find out if the stock can shield investors’ assets against recession and if it can hit $100 per share before the end of the year.

Highlights of Dollarama Q2 financial report

Reuters analysts’ expectations about Dollarama stocks for Q2 was $0.77 on sales of $1.4 billion. The company has certainly exceeded expectations and has shown significant growth. Earnings per share and revenue increased by 30.3% and 19.6%, respectively.

Following the hike in its revenue, the company has also increased its dividend payment, pleasing the investors with $0.078 per share, a 28% increase from the previous dividend.

According to a statement by Dollarama chief executive officer Neil Rossy, the driving factor behind this unexpected performance has been a growing number of customers seeking affordable products.

Dollarama experiencing a renaissance after recession

Dollarama is one of the top defensive stocks and is preferred by many investors. Do you know why?

The stock has a consistent record of value performance that is unmatched by its peers. The stock is up by 19%, with a monthly climb of 10% of its shares. Dollarama has managed to achieve EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) growth of 23%, jumping to $457 million for the Fiscal Year 2024.

Now, coming to the question of whether DOL can reach $100 anytime soon, the answer would be yes.

The consensus analyst price target for DOL stock currently sits just a hair above this level, at $101.46 per share. Indeed, this figure seems pretty much achievable, considering the stock has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.2 times, which isn’t outrageous. Accordingly, to achieve the price target, the ratio should be 27.5 times. Hence, Dollarama simply has to maintain its performance to reach $100 by the end of the year.

Bottom line

Dollarama stock might seem a little bit expensive to a lot of investors, but there are reasons why investors seeking defensive options in this market look to this stock. Indeed, with the company’s revenue expected to grow by 78.86% by 2024, this is more of a growth stock than a dividend gem worth considering.

For those seeking capital appreciation in the retail space, Dollarama certainly looks enticing here.