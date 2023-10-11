Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, October 11

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, October 11

The U.S. Fed’s meeting minutes, wholesale inflation data, and the latest updates about the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict could keep TSX stocks volatile today.

The Canadian stock market staged a sharp rally Tuesday with easing treasury bond yields and a recent spike in commodity prices amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas battle. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 255 points, or 1.3%, yesterday to settle at 19,501, ending the third consecutive session in the green territory.

Besides solid gains in energy and mining stocks, strength in other key market sectors like utilities, financials, and consumer cyclicals added optimism.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSX:LAAC), Vermilion Energy, Bombardier, Methanex, and Canadian Natural Resources were the top-performing TSX stocks, as they inched up by at least 5.5% each.

In contrast, Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC), BlackBerry, Bausch Health Companies, and Fairfax Financial dived by at least 3.4% each, making them the worst performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Note that the previously TSX-listed firm Lithium Americas separated into two public companies earlier this month, which are now known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) and a newly formed Lithium Americas. Now, Lithium Americas (Argentina) trades on the TSX under the ticker symbol “LAAC,” while the newly formed Lithium Americas trades with a ticker symbol “LAC.”

This split was done with the aim of increasing these two separate lithium companies’ focus on project developmental work in their respective regions, Argentina and North America. After the completion of the split on October 3, each share of the previous TSX-traded Lithium Americas was converted into one Lithium Americas (Argentina) share and one Lithium Americas share.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Montreal, and TC Energy were the day’s most heavily traded stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

After staging a sharp rally earlier this week, oil and precious metals prices were largely mixed early Wednesday morning, pointing to a flat open for the commodity-heavy main TSX index today. While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to monitor the Fed’s meeting minutes and wholesale inflation data from the United States this morning.

Overall, commodity prices and TSX stocks may remain volatile today, as investors continue to closely watch the latest updates related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

On the corporate events side, the Canadian franchisor MTY Food Group will announce its latest quarterly results on October 11. Bay Street analysts expect its August quarter net earnings to be around $1.11 per share with $289.5 million in revenue.

Market movers on the TSX today

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Fairfax Financial, MTY Food Group, Methanex, and Vermilion Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

