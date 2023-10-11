Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Why This 8% Dividend Stock Tanked Last Month

Why This 8% Dividend Stock Tanked Last Month

Despite the recent volatility, I am bullish on this dividend stock due to its solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor

Source: Getty Images

Last month, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) announced that it has signed three separate agreements to acquire three natural gas utility assets in the United States from Dominion Energy for US$14 billion. The deal includes US$9.4 billion in cash and US$4.6 billion of assumed debt. It has raised around $4.6 billion through secondary offerings to fund a part of the cash consideration.

However, investors are worried that these acquisitions could substantially increase the company’s debt levels, weakening its balance sheet in this high interest rate environment. Along with these concerns, the weakness in the broader equity markets has led the company to lose 7.8% of its stock value last month. Amid the correction, let’s assess whether the selloff could continue or investors should start accumulating the stock.

These acquisitions could lower Enbridge’s business risks

Acquiring these three natural gas utility assets could double Enbridge’s gas utility business, making it North America’s largest natural gas utility platform. The company would deliver around 9.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas daily and serve approximately seven million customers across multiple markets. Besides, the acquisitions could increase the contribution from its natural gas utility business to 22% of its total adjusted EBITDA and also balance its asset mix with 50% of natural gas and renewables and 50% of liquids.

These acquisitions will add $1.7 billion of annual, low-risk rate base investments to the company’s secured growth backlog. Also, the deals are accretive to the company’s distributable cash flow per share and adjusted earnings per share from the first full year after closing these deals. So, these acquisitions could lower Enbridge’s business risks while creating long-term value for its shareholders. Also, the purchase price looks attractive at 16.5 times the projected earnings for this year.

Enbridge’s medium-term outlook

Apart from these acquisitions, Enbridge is progressing with its $19 billion secure capital program, expecting to put around $3 billion worth of projects into service this year and $3 billion in the next year. It is also expanding its presence in high-growth renewable energy space. Supported by these investments, operational optimizations, favourable rate revisions, and secured organic growth, the company’s management hopes to grow its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, deprecation, and amortization) and EPS (earnings per share) at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 4-6% through 2025. Meanwhile, its DCF (discounted cash flows) per share could grow at 3%.

Further, Enbridge’s management projects its EBITDA, EPS, and DCF to grow around 5% after 2025. Meanwhile, the company currently operates a solid midstream energy business, with approximately 98% of its adjusted EBITDA generated from long-term take-or-pay contracts and regulated assets. So, its cash flows are largely stable and predictable, allowing it to raise its dividend consistently. The company has increased its dividends for the previous 28 years at a CAGR of 10%. Besides, the recent pullback has increased its dividend yield to 8.07%. Also, the company’s financial position looks solid, with its liquidity at $12.4 billion as of June 30. So, the company is well equipped to continue its dividend growth.

Considering all these factors, I believe Enbridge, which trades 15.7 times analysts’ projected earnings for the next four quarters, would be an excellent buy for income-seeking investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Stocks With 7% Dividend Yields to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

These top dividend stocks look cheap today.

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks for Beginners in October 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of Canadian stocks for beginners to consider buying. Here are two stellar options to buy today.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

Get Rich Slowly: 1 Smart Stock to Leave in a TFSA for Years and Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield Dividend Aristocrat is a smart choice for TFSA investors with long-term financial goals.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $1,000 Per Year in Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip TSX dividend stocks such as Brookfield Renewable can help you earn tax-free passive income for life.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

4 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Four TSX stocks struggling today and trading at deep discounts are primed for a strong recovery.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

The 6.4 Percent Dividend Stock Set to Dominate The TSX

| Adam Othman

When you are looking for dividend stocks destined to dominate the market in some capacity, you have to look beyond…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 8% in October 2023

| Andrew Walker

These top dividend-growth stocks now offer great yields.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

Why Loblaw Stock Is a Grocery Dividend Gem Investors Can’t Ignore

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Loblaw (TSX:L) stock has been a strong dividend payer, even during trying times. And it continues to be once again.

Read more »