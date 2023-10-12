Home » Investing » My 2 Favourite TSX Mining Stocks for October 2023

My 2 Favourite TSX Mining Stocks for October 2023

Here’s why Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC) and Agnico Eagle (TSX:AEM) remain two of the top mining stocks to buy right now.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.

Source: Getty Images

Investing in the mining industry is always an excellent way to gain exposure to the commodities segment. Moreover, as the economy grows, demand for minerals and metals will increase, generating profits for investors. 

However, for this strategy to succeed, choosing companies with strong financials and long-term growth prospects is essential. Here are two of my favourite TSX mining stocks for October 2023, which investors can consider buying.  

Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC) is a Vancouver-based resource company which operates in Argentina and the United States. It explores lithium deposits and has interests in several ventures like the Cauchari-Olaroz project, Thacker Pass project, etc. 

Recently, this company announced it is in talks with the U.S. Department of Energy to get a US$1 billion loan for its Nevada Project. This mine has the potential to be North America’s largest lithium reserve and serve as a reliable source for making electric vehicle batteries. It will also help the country reduce its dependence on Chinese imports. 

Apart from this, the company’s Caucharí-Olaroz project in Argentina has successfully produced lower-than-battery-quality lithium carbonate. This is the first step towards creating battery-grade lithium carbonate, which can bring significant growth prospects to Lithium Americas in the time to come.        

Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle (TSX:AEM) is a Canadian organization involved in the mining, exploration, production and development of gold and other precious metals. Apart from its home country, it has mines in Australia, Mexico and Finland. This company also has development and exploration activities in North America, Europe, and Australia. 

The company’s recent second-quarter (Q2) 2023 results were strong, with Angico Eagle bringing in impressive top- and bottom-line numbers. The company’s revenues increased by 8.7% from last year’s same quarter, with figures reaching US$1.72 billion. 

Apart from this, its payable gold production increased from Q2 2022’s 858,170 ounces to this year’s 873,204 ounces. Its total cash costs/ounce also reached US$840, surpassing last year’s figures of US$726. 

Furthermore, this company’s stock price appreciated 32.2% over the past year compared to the industry growth of 29.7%. For the previous quarter, it declared a dividend payment worth $0.53 per share. This amounts to a dividend yield of 3.55%, which is slightly higher than the sector average of 1.88%. 

Bottom line

Given their current projects and financials, both stocks have strong long-term growth potential. Thus, investors desiring to gain exposure to the commodities sector can consider purchasing these stocks. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Agnico Eagle Mines. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, October 12

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors will closely monitor the monthly U.S. consumer inflation report this morning.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, October 11

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. Fed’s meeting minutes, wholesale inflation data, and the latest updates about the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict could keep TSX…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, September 29

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index remains on track to post its worst performance in four months, as it has already lost…

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is It Time for Gold Stocks to Shine?

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors can consider buying gold mining stocks such as Barrick Gold if they believe precious metal prices will surge higher.

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Metals and Mining Stocks

Weathering Volatility: Strategies for Success With TSX Stocks

| Kay Ng

The key to handling volatility is changing your asset mix. For example, if you suspect a market downturn, you can…

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Top Gold Stock to Buy for Under $10

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Kinross Gold Corp is banking strong cash flows and fortifying its balance sheet, and its stock investors are smiling this…

Read more »

A tractor harvests lentils.
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Agnico Eagle Mines vs Nutrien Stock

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canadian investors could get greedy and buy Nutrien stock as it navigates a tough terrain, or jump into an easygoing…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Metals and Mining Stocks

Building a Resilient Retirement Portfolio? I’d Buy Franco-Nevada Stock in September 2023

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Gold and precious metals streamer Franco-Nevada could be your defensive gold stock to buy and hold into 2024.

Read more »