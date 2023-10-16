Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » AI Stocks: 3 TSX Winners Emerging Early from the Boom

AI Stocks: 3 TSX Winners Emerging Early from the Boom

Three TSX stocks are clearly winning from the AI boom and wider adoption of the next-gen technology.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
bulb idea thinking

Image source: Getty Images

High-growth companies, mostly tech firms, tend to wilt under rising interest rates and bond yields. Surprisingly, technology is the top-performing sector on the TSX in 2023, outpacing 10 primary sectors with its 31.62% year-to-date gain. Three names, in particular, are riding high because of a common denominator: artificial intelligence (AI).

CGI (TSX:GIB.A), Docebo (TSX:DCBO), and Coveo Solutions (TSX:CVO) are benefitting from the AI boom and emerging as early winners. Investors should be happy that the stocks outperform despite the threat of a pullback due to more rate hikes. Fortunately, the wider adoption and use of AI will strengthen their market positions.

Underrated AI stock

CGI provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, the United States, and other international markets. The Canadian firm recently made headlines when the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts (AOUSC) awarded its wholly owned subsidiary, CGI Federal Inc., a 10-year indefinite-delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract.  

The $32 billion IT and business consulting services company has fortified its position in the growth market of Miami with the acquisition of Momentum Consulting Corporation. Besides creating additional value for clients through deep industry and technology expertise, the merger will add scale and access to new technology platforms.

If you invest today, this underrated tech stock trades at $136.21 per share (+16.71% year to date).

Learning platform with AI foundation

The prospects for Docebo and its learning platform are limitless because AI powers it. This $1.77 billion company creates software, solutions, and support systems to help our customers teach and train stakeholders to ensure they contribute to that growth and business success.  

The learning platform’s foundation is anchored on AI and innovation. It acquired Edugo.AI, a generative AI-based learning technology that uses advanced Large Language Models (LLM) and algorithms to optimize learning paths and adapt to individual learner needs.

Docebo will leverage its expertise in enterprise learning to garner a significant share in a large, fast-growing global addressable market. Amazon Web Services, Thomson Reuters, and BMW are among its top clients. At $55.31 per share, DCBO’s positive return is 23.63% but could rise further to $88 (+59%) based on market analysts’ price forecasts.

Leader in sophisticated applied AI

Coveo, a $1.18 billion Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) search engine, is a global leader in sophisticated applied AI. The stock flies under the radar, but the Coveo Relevance Cloud is now a market-leading AI platform. Management believes that AI is powerful and brutal for business.

Its chairman and chief executive officer, Louis Têtu, said, “Our years of experience in developing applied AI solutions for large, complex enterprises have allowed us to bring to market what we believe is a transformative offering in generative AI.” In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, SaaS subscription revenue rose 19% to $28.5 million, while net loss improved to $7 million from $12 million a year ago.

Coveo continues to make waves as a legitimate AI company. At $11.61 per share, current investors delight in the 27.86% year-to-date gain. The TSX has advanced 2.45% in the last five days, but this future multi-bagger gained 14.38%.  

AI benefits

AI technology improves customer experiences, reduces costs, and increases economic benefits. CGI, Docebo, and Coveo have done and are still doing all that and more to their customers.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon.com, CGI, Docebo, and TMX Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Here’s How BlackBerry Stock Fits Into the AI Boom (Yes, That BlackBerry)

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why BB stock is set to immensely benefit from the upcoming AI boom.

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

Tech Titans and AI Pioneers: Who’s Who in Canada’s Artificial Intelligence Arena?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS) and other Canadian tech stocks are at the forefront of the ongoing artificial intelligence revolution.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

AI Unleashed: The Stocks Poised to Dominate the Decade

| Andrew Button

Tech stocks like Kinaxis Inc (TSX:KXS) are well positioned to thrive in the decade ahead.

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

Why AI Might Be Canada’s Most Lucrative Sector in the Next Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Artificial intelligence is set to boom over the next decade, and Canada could see a large part of that action.…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

The AI Rush: Discovering Canada’s Leading Innovators in the Space

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Artificial intelligence stocks are all the rage, but these three have been powering them forward for years, with even more…

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Dividend Stocks

Data-Driven Decisions: How AI Is Transforming the Stock Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada does not yet have any AI-powered funds, but there are still ways to use AI to help drive your…

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

Data-Driven Decisions: How AI Is Transforming the Stock Market

| Andrew Button

AI stocks like Kinaxis Inc (TSX:KXS) are leading the machine learning revolution.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

From Silicon Valley to Toronto: Why AI Investments Are Heating Up

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and another TSX tech firm with a growing stake in the generative AI game.

Read more »