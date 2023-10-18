Home » Investing » The Top Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

The Top Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

A few hundred dollars invested in these top stocks is enough to start building passive income.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

The truth about money is that you can use it to make more money. Money growth is recognizable when you invest cash in income-producing assets like stocks instead of keeping them idle. The investment amount is relative, especially in the stock market, because you can start small and reach the highest earning potential.

For starters, $400 should be good seed capital. You can choose from growth or dividend stocks for capital appreciation or passive income streams.

The top stocks to buy right now are WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL), Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX:BLN), Rogers Sugar (TSX:RSI), and Dexterra Group (TSX:DXT).  

Impressive growth

WELL Health Technologies has attracted growth investors for its superb run and visible growth runway. The healthcare stock has delivered healthy returns in five years (+741.7%). At $4.04 per share, the year-to-date gain is 42.3%. Market analysts’ 12-month average price target is $8.21 (+103%).

The primary focus of this $962.4 million digital healthcare company is to tech-enable healthcare practitioners through its comprehensive healthcare and digital platform. WELL Health is now Canada’s largest clinic owner and operator, providing primary, allied, diagnostic, specialized, and preventative care services.

WELL’s vast network today is the result of its successful strategic acquisitions and investments. The recent purchase of HEALWELL AI will add $21 million in yearly revenues.

Ever-expanding market share

Blackline Safety flies under the radar, although at only $3.65 per share, current investors are up 101.7% year to date. The price on year-end 2022 was $1.81, and had you invested $400, your money would more than double or be worth $892.92 today. Market analysts forecast a return potential of between 37% and 64% in one year.

The $264.6 million tech firm, one of Canada’s fastest-growing companies, is a global leader in connected safety technology. It recently secured a $3.5 million deal with a North American infrastructure company operating in the natural gas, oil and power industries.  

In Q3 fiscal 2023, Blackline recorded its 26th consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth. Total revenue for the quarter increased 34% to $24.8 million versus Q3 fiscal 2022. Its Chairman and CEO, Cody Slater, said the revenue growth illustrates Blackline’s strong momentum and ever-expanding market share in the connected worker market.

Reliable passive income provider

Rogers Sugar has been a reliable passive income provider for years. While sugar is a low-growth business, the business is enduring. At $5.36 per share (-1.31% year to date), the dividend yield is a hefty 6.65%. A $400 investment will transform into a $6.65 quarterly income stream ($26.60 annually).

The $563.3 million company announced plans to spend $200 million to grow its production capacity and expand logistics and storage capacity in the Greater Toronto Area. Rogers Sugar targets completion in two years.

Specialty business services

Dexterra in the industrial sector is a viable option for its thriving business. The $378.7 million company provides integrated facilities management services, workforce accommodation solutions, innovative modular building capabilities, and other support services for clients in the public and private sectors. At $5.83 per share (+10.66% year to date), DXT pays a juicy 6.04% dividend.

Money begets money

Investing $400 in growth stocks like WELL Health or Blackline Safety and in dividend stocks like Rogers Sugar or Dexterra confirms that money begets money if invested wisely.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

More on Investing

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Dividend Stocks

Is Nutrien Stock a Buy?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its solid underlying business and cheaper valuation, Nutrien could be an excellent buy for long-term investors.

Read more »

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Investing

Does Air Canada’s Recovery Indicate a Return to Dividend Payments?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Air Canada's stock price continues to hover around $18, as rising costs and rates overshadow current strong demand.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How a TFSA Can Earn $5,570 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can be the difference between huge income, and none at all. Add in this dividend…

Read more »

stock market
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Gold Stock to Buy in a Bull Market (and 1 in a Bear Market)

| Adam Othman

Gold stocks that you can buy in a bull market are scarce in the metal and mining sector.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Investing

Is Dollarama Stock a Buy?

| Daniel Da Costa

Dollarama stock has gained more than 20% so far year to date, but is it still worth a buy with…

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Dividend Stocks

Magna International’s Role in the EV Revolution and What It Means for Dividend Investors

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Magna International is fast growing into an EV stock. Here's what EV investments mean for Magna stock's dividend.

Read more »

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Stock a Buy?

| Andrew Button

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock has a very high dividend yield. Does that make it a buy?

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Passive Income Stocks That Pay Out Every Month

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian stocks pay dividends every month and offer yields of at least 6.8%, making them ideal investments…

Read more »