Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Rise on Wednesday, October 18

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Rise on Wednesday, October 18

Rising oil and metals prices could slightly lift the commodity-heavy main TSX index at the open today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

A significantly weaker-than-expected domestic consumer inflation data for September drove Canadian stocks higher on Tuesday, supported by a firmness in commodity prices across the board. Despite a rise in 10-year Treasury bond yields, these positive factors drove the S&P/TSX Composite Index up by 72 points, or 0.4%, yesterday to 19,693 — its highest closing level in three weeks.

Although industrial and utility stocks witnessed minor losses, solid gains in healthcare, mining, and consumer cyclical sectors took the TSX benchmark higher.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Bausch Health Companies, First Majestic Silver, Wesdome Gold Mines, and Orla Mining were the top-performing TSX stocks on October 17, as they climbed by at least 4.6% each.

Shares of Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) dived by 5% to $44.67 per share, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. This decline in the Canadian business jet manufacturer’s shares came after a Reuters report cited J.P.Morgan analyst Seth Seifman saying, “As a pure-play business jet provider with financial leverage, Bombardier is most exposed to any weakness in demand, followed by Textron,” in a recent note.

In the June quarter, Bombardier reported a 7.6% year-over-year increase in revenue amid sustained demand for new and preowned business jets. However, experts now worry that a worsening macroeconomic scenario might affect the future demand for private business jets. On a year-to-date basis, Bombardier stock is now down 14.5%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and Algonquin Power & Utilities were also among the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange as they fell at least 3.3% each in the last session.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, Tourmaline Oil, Toronto-Dominion Bank, TC Energy, and Suncor Energy were the day’s most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Most commodities, especially oil and metals, were largely trading on a bullish note early Wednesday morning, pointing to a higher open for the TSX index today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to closely monitor the monthly U.S. building permits and weekly crude oil stockpiles data this morning. Besides that, corporate results from the U.S. market will also remain on TSX investors’ radar today, which could keep stocks volatile.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, October 13

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX Composite Index seems on track to snap three-week losing streaks, as it currently trades with 1.3% week-to-date gains.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Better Buy: Nutrien Stock or Mosaic Stock?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Nutrien stock offers a better dividend yield and wider fertilizer market exposure. However, Mosaic stock has attractive qualities, too.

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Metals and Mining Stocks

My 2 Favourite TSX Mining Stocks for October 2023

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC) and Agnico Eagle (TSX:AEM) remain two of the top mining stocks to buy right now.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, October 12

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors will closely monitor the monthly U.S. consumer inflation report this morning.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, October 11

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. Fed’s meeting minutes, wholesale inflation data, and the latest updates about the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict could keep TSX…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, September 29

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index remains on track to post its worst performance in four months, as it has already lost…

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is It Time for Gold Stocks to Shine?

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors can consider buying gold mining stocks such as Barrick Gold if they believe precious metal prices will surge higher.

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Metals and Mining Stocks

Weathering Volatility: Strategies for Success With TSX Stocks

| Kay Ng

The key to handling volatility is changing your asset mix. For example, if you suspect a market downturn, you can…

Read more »