Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 3 Top Technology Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

3 Top Technology Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

Despite the recent weakness, I am bullish on these three top technology stocks due to their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.

Image source: Getty Images

Technology stocks have been under pressure over the last few weeks amid concerns over sticky inflation. Last week, the U.S. Labor Department announced that the consumer price index rose 3.7% in September year over year, higher than analysts’ expectation of 3.6%. With inflation remaining on the higher side, the Federal Reserve expects to continue with its restrictive monetary policy until inflation falls to its guidance of 2%.

The fear that these restrictive monetary policies could hurt global growth and cause recession has led to a sell-off in technology stocks lately. However, the steep pullback has created excellent buying opportunities for long-term investors in the following three stocks.

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is a tech-enabled healthcare company that allows practitioners to offer their patients omnichannel services. Amid the weakness, the company has lost over 16% of its stock value since September. Despite the correction, the company is trading 39% higher this year. Meanwhile, given the company’s healthy growth prospects, I believe the pullback offers an excellent entry point for long-term investors.

Earlier this month, the company acquired HEALWELL AI’s clinical assets in Ontario and has strategically partnered with it to develop AI-enabled tools and technologies for care providers. Under this partnership, they have launched WELL AI Decision Support, which would help healthcare providers in early diagnosis and preventive health. Further, the growing adoption of telehealthcare services has created multi-year growth potential. Meanwhile, the company’s expansion across North America and launching of new innovative product offerings could support its financial growth in the coming years.

Given its healthy growth prospects and an attractive NTM (next 12 months) price-to-earnings multiple of 12, I am bullish on WELL Health Technologies.

Docebo

Docebo (TSX:DCBO) is another technology stock that I am bullish on. Despite falling over 7% since the beginning of September, the company still trades 22.3% higher for this year. In August, it posted a solid second-quarter performance, with its revenue growing by 25%. The net addition of 485 customers over the previous four quarters and an increase in the average contract value from $44,495 to $48,148 drove its sales.

Amid the top-line growth, its adjusted net income improved to $4.7 million compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.7 million in the previous year’s quarter. Besides, it generated an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) and free cash flows of $3.1 million and $7 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, the e-learning market is expanding amid increased adoption. With the signing of several blue-chip clients, the acquisition of Edugo and Peerboard, and new innovative tools, Docebo is well-equipped to drive its financials in the upcoming quarters. Given its discounted stock price and healthy growth prospects, I expect Docebo to outperform over the next three years.

Shopify

My final pick would be Shopify (TSX:SHOP). The company, which offers essential internet infrastructure for businesses, has lost around 20% of its stock value since August 31. Despite the recent pullback, the learning solutions provider has delivered over 53% of returns this year. Meanwhile, the company continues to deliver strong performance, with its revenue growing by 31%. Its adjusted operating income stood at $146 million or 9% of its revenue, compared to a loss of $42 million in the previous year’s quarter.

Meanwhile, the company is introducing AI (artificial intelligence) enabled features across its platforms, which could aid its customers in improving their productivity and making smarter decisions. With online shopping still growing, I expect Shopify to be well-positioned to benefit from this expansion. Considering all these factors, I believe Shopify will deliver superior returns over the next three years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Docebo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

Canadian Growth Stocks: Can They Withstand the Pressure of Rising Rates?

| Robin Brown

Interest rates keep rising, but how does it affect Canadian growth stocks? Here are the type of stocks you want…

Read more »

edit Woman in skates works on laptop
Tech Stocks

Revolutionizing Industries: Why Every Canadian Should Consider AI Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Artificial intelligence stocks could be enormous in the next few months and years, but this one stands out after falling…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Tech Stocks

Got $2,500? 2 Top Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Aditya Raghunath

Top TSX stocks such as ATS and Telus International can help you deliver outsized gains over time. Here's why.

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 17

| Jitendra Parashar

The domestic consumer inflation report and the U.S. retail sales data could give further direction to TSX stocks today.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

2 Overlooked AI Stocks to Buy Before the Market Catches on

| Joey Frenette

Investors should put Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and another top AI stock on their buy lists right now.

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Tech Stock I’d Buy Before Shopify Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify stock has outpaced the TSX index since its IPO in 2015. But its steep valuation and lower profit margins…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Real Shot at $1 Million

| Aditya Raghunath

Hold quality growth stocks such as Okta and WSP Global in your TFSA to benefit from outsized gains over time.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Here’s How BlackBerry Stock Fits Into the AI Boom (Yes, That BlackBerry)

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why BB stock is set to immensely benefit from the upcoming AI boom.

Read more »