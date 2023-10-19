Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock has exploded in 2023, but is that set to continue according to earnings results?

Dollarama Stock Is up 20% This Year! Is it a Good Buy Today?

In today’s unpredictable economic landscape, investors seek resilient and consistent opportunities that can weather recessions and market downturns. Dollarama (TSX:DOL) emerges as one such investment, boasting impressive numbers and a proven track record that make it a strong choice for long-term investors, even during potential economic downturns.

Recent performance

Dollarama stock has surged impressively, with a 20% increase year to date. This remarkable performance is a testament to the company’s resilience and ability to deliver consistent shareholder value. Investors keen on capitalizing on a stock’s upward momentum will find Dollarama stock intriguing.

While Dollarama stock offers a modest but steady dividend yield of 0.28%, it signifies a commitment to shareholders and a source of passive income. During periods of economic uncertainty, a reliable dividend can provide a cushion for investors.

The stock’s price-to-sales ratio, at 4.97 times sales, also suggests that investors are willing to pay a premium for Dollarama’s strong growth prospects and consistent financial performance. A high sales multiplier indicates confidence in the company’s future earnings potential, which is an attractive characteristic of a long-term investment.

Leaning into earnings

One of the most compelling factors for investing in Dollarama stock is its consistent growth in comparable store sales. The company reported an astounding 15.5% increase, building upon a 13.2% growth from the previous year. This strong performance reflects Dollarama stock’s resilience and its ability to cater to consumers’ demands for affordable everyday products during all economic conditions.

Dollarama stock’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) saw remarkable growth of 23.8% to $457.2 million. This represents 31.4% of sales. This significant increase outpaces the previous year’s 30.4% of sales, indicating that the company continues to optimize its operational efficiency. Such efficient management is crucial during economic downturns when cost control becomes paramount.

Investors are sure to appreciate Dollarama stock’s 30.3% increase in diluted net earnings per share. This figure rose from $0.66 to $0.86, reflecting the company’s ability to generate higher profits. These strong earnings can act as a shield for investors during economic recessions by offering protection against stock price fluctuations.

Looking ahead

Dollarama stock has set an encouraging fiscal 2024 guidance range for comparable store sales growth, which has increased to a range between 10.0% to 11.0%. This forward-looking guidance showcases the company’s confidence in its future performance, assuring investors of its strength in both the short and long term.

Dollarama’s chief executive officer Neil Rossy expressed confidence in the company’s performance, emphasizing its ability to provide compelling value and a consistent shopping experience. The corporation’s position as a go-to destination for affordable everyday products is underpinned by its enduring appeal to cost-conscious consumers.

Foolish takeaway

Investors looking to navigate potential recessions and market downturns can find solace in Dollarama stock’s unwavering ability to deliver strong financial results, even in turbulent times. The company’s remarkable growth in comparable store sales, EBITDA, and earnings per share signifies its robust fundamentals and its capability to provide consistent shareholder value.

Moreover, Dollarama stock’s fiscal 2024 guidance points to a bright future, with an expected increase in comparable store sales. This outlook underscores the corporation’s determination to continue delivering value in a challenging macroeconomic environment, reinforcing its status as a resilient investment option.

Dollarama stock emerges as a strong and resilient long-term investment option. It offers robust financial performance, impressive growth, and a positive outlook for the future. Its capacity to thrive during potential recessions and downturns makes it an attractive choice for investors seeking stability and growth in their portfolios.