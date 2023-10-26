Home » Investing » With an 8% Dividend Yield, Is it Time to Buy Enbridge Stock?

With an 8% Dividend Yield, Is it Time to Buy Enbridge Stock?

Enbridge continues to generate strong cash flows within its increasingly safe business model, setting it up for lasting success.

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Latest posts by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.

Image source: Getty Images

Are you looking for dividend stocks that are both high-yielding and safe? If so, you should consider Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) today. With a dividend yield of 8% and good prospects ahead, this could be a once in a lifetime opportunity to buy Enbridge stock.

Let’s explore.

Enbridge stock’s volatility reveals its record of value creation

The graph of Enbridge’s 10-year stock price movements shows volatility that might be considered too high for this “safe” energy infrastructure stock. I mean, the fact is that the underlying business tells a different story than Enbridge’s stock price performance.

In the first six months of 2023, Enbridge continued to show us its strength and reliability. This was demonstrated in its record volumes, high utilization, and strong cash flows. For example, Enbridge’s adjusted EBITDA increased 8% to $8.5 billion. Higher volumes and increased economic interests in various pipelines drove this.

Moving on to Enbridge’s cash flows, we see more of the same strength. In the first six months of 2023, distributable cash flow came in at $5.9 billion, 2.5% higher than last year. While this is not a huge increase, the point is that it’s steady and reliable. In fact, in the last five years, its free cash flow has more than doubled to $6.4 billion.

Enbridge’s 8% dividend yield is supported by reliable cash flows and risk controls

All of this points to a strong business. But there’s another factor that’s just as important as Enbridge’s healthy business fundamentals. That is Enbridge’s conservatism, both operationally and financially.   

It bears mentioning that for many investors, an 8% dividend yield strikes alarm bells. This is a totally appropriate reaction, and one that ensures that we do our work to stay out of trouble. In Enbridge’s case, the 8% yield is not a warning sign, in my view. This is because it’s backed up by some strong risk-mitigating factors that make all the difference.

The first is the fact that Enbridge’s cash flow profile is diversified across its different businesses. Also, 98% of the company’s EBITDA is underpinned by long-term contracts or “take or pay” contracts (with the added feature of inflation protection and cost sharing provisions).

Taking this a step further, Enbridge’s recent transactions show us that the business is growing increasingly conservative. For example, the company’s recent acquisition of three U.S. natural gas utilities will provide additional low-risk, regulated revenue. This will help to strengthen the balance sheet and further position Enbridge for the energy transition.

Strategic moves position the company for the future

Finally, Enbridge’s strategic moves are setting the company up for the future. Through its focus and investment in areas like liquified natural gas, storage, and offshore wind, Enbridge is securing its long-term future today.

This leads me to conclude that Enbridge will be relevant for years to come – and it will prosper even in the new energy realities. There have definitely been many uncertainties and risks that have come in the last few years. But the reality is that Enbridge is still standing strong, and as it positions itself for the new realities, I think investors will soon see the value in Enbridge stock again.

Hence, I believe that it won’t be trading at such underwhelming valuations for long. And we might not have another opportunity to enjoy Enbridge stock’s 8% dividend yield for long either.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

2 Top Energy Stocks (With Dividends) to Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

These two dividend-paying top Canadian energy stocks have the potential to yield healthy returns if you hold them for the…

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, October 26

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors will closely watch the U.S. GDP growth numbers today, as they continue to assess the Bank of Canada’s…

Read more »

thinking
Energy Stocks

TC Energy Stock: How Safe Is the 7.86% Yield?

| Adam Othman

This TSX stock offers high-yielding dividends, and it can be a great bet for income-seeking investors looking for additions to…

Read more »

Energy Stocks

200 Shares of This Company Will Generate $60 Every Month

| Adam Othman

Generate extra cash flows by putting your money to work in the market in dividend stocks like Canadian Natural Resources.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Energy Stocks

2 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Sneha Nahata

The renewable energy sector offers significant growth opportunities. Investors can bank on shares like Brookfield Renewable Partners to capitalize on…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Energy Stocks

The Best TSX Dividend Stock You’ve Never Heard Of

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A lesser-known high yield dividend stock is an attractive option for income-focused investors.

Read more »

Clean energy
Energy Stocks

3 Reasons I’m Buying Brookfield Renewable Stock Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP.UN) stock has been doing quite poorly, but that's just why I'll be snapping it up during these…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

TFSA Investors: The Best Energy Stocks for Fast-Growing Dividends

| Robin Brown

Canadian energy stocks might be the best place for dividend growth in 2024. Here are three stocks to buy for…

Read more »