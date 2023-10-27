Home » Investing » Better Buy: Cameco Stock or Brookfield Renewable Stock?

Better Buy: Cameco Stock or Brookfield Renewable Stock?

Cameco stock (tSX:CCO) and Brookfield stock (TSX:BEP.UN) are two excellent options for renewable energy, but which comes out on top?

Clean energy

If there are two companies set to make huge strides in the renewable energy sector in the next few years, it’s Cameco (TSX:CCO) and Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSX:BEP.UN). In fact, the pair have entered into a partnership over the last year. But when it comes to which is the better buy, who comes out on top?

Cameco stock

Let’s first look at Cameco stock. Over the last few years shares of the nuclear power provider have exploded. It continues to be the world’s largest publicly traded uranium producer. Moreover, it has masses of reserves in uranium that haven’t even been put on the market yet!

This is all part of the company’s plan. But let me first start with why. Cameco stock went through a major drop in the last decade after the Fukushima Power Plant disaster in 2011. The tragedy left many dead, leading to a drop in everything nuclear.

Yet in the last few years, more and more investment has gone into renewable energy. What’s more, 20% of the United States has been powered by nuclear power in the past. That’s only set to grow with President Joe Biden committing to more nuclear plants. However, it’s not just the U.S. where Cameco has seen growth.

Around the world nuclear power plants are starting up, or being built. This tried-and-true method of producing energy may have had a tumultuous past, but governments are more positive about the near future. That’s why Cameco stock also potentially has a future filled with returns.

Brookfield stock

That’s not to say, however, that Brookfield stock doesn’t have just as strong of a future. While shares are certainly down, I still wouldn’t count out the stock. The key here is that the company tends to grow through acquisitions and less through organic means. This can create large upfront costs, ones that eventually need to be paid off.

This has created a present problem, but not a future one. The company will eventually pay all this down, and when it does will have a vast set of assets that spans every type of renewable energy project! That includes nuclear power. As I mentioned, the company partnered with Cameco stock to create more nuclear power projects.

The benefit of Brookfield stock is it should also provide long-term results as well. The company is strong in that it holds this diverse set of assets. Not just one type. And to be fair, nuclear power is great for now, but perhaps not in the next decade. After all, we still have to mine for uranium. This could end up creating another problem for governments down the road.

Bottom line

So which is it? Cameco stock currently trades up 67% in the last year alone, with investments continuing to pour in. Brookfield stock trades down 21%, with investors still wary about the immediate future of the stock and its debts. So, perhaps wait on both.

Cameco stock needs more of a dip to create medium- or short-term interest. And Brookfield stock needs to pay down debts before adding more investors on. When these two points happen, however, you could be looking at substantial short-, medium- and long-term results.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

