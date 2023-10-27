Home » Investing » TFSA: Invest in These 3 Stocks for a Real Shot at $1 Million

TFSA: Invest in These 3 Stocks for a Real Shot at $1 Million

Given their long-term growth prospects and solid underlying businesses, these three stocks could deliver superior returns in the long term.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT

Image source: Getty Images

Creating wealth of $1 million is not difficult, provided you are disciplined and patient. An investment of $45,000, growing at 13% for 25 years, would create above $1 million of wealth. Also, you can save on taxes by investing through your TFSA (tax-free savings account). Meanwhile, the following three TSX stocks can potentially deliver over 13% of annual returns in the long run.

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is a defensive stock with a growth tilt. The discount retailer has an extensive presence across Canada and offers a wide range of consumer products at attractive prices. It has delivered double-digit top and bottom-line growth for the previous 12 years. Supported by these solid performances, the discount retailer has returned over 850% in the last 10 years at an annualized growth rate of 25.4%.

Meanwhile, I expect the uptrend to continue. With inflation creating deeper holes in consumer pockets, Dollarama could witness higher footfalls due to its compelling value offerings. Besides, the company expects to add around 475 stores over the next seven years to increase its store count to 2,000 by 2031. The company is also strengthening its direct sourcing abilities and improving logistics efficiency to deliver the products at a compelling value. Further, the increased contribution from its subsidiary, Dollarcity, amid its store expansions, could also boost its bottom line. Considering all these factors, I believe Dollarama could deliver over 13% of annualized returns in the long run.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY), which provides leasing and lending services to subprime customers, is my second pick. After growing its revenue and adjusted EPS at an annualized rate of 13.9% and 24.8% over the previous 21 years, respectively, the company has continued its uptrend even this year. In the first two quarters, its revenue and adjusted EPS have grown by 22% and 15%, respectively. Supported by these solid financials, the value lender has delivered impressive returns of over 2,700% in the last 20 years at an 18.2% CAGR (compound annual growth rate).

Despite the strong growth, the subprime lender has acquired just a small percentage of the $200 billion subprime credit market. Also, the company is improving its product pricing and cost structure to lower the impact of the government’s initiative to reduce the maximum allowable interest rate. So, its growth prospects look healthy. Besides, the company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.96/share, with its forward yield at 3.48%. Also, GSY trades at an attractive NTM (next 12 months) price-to-earnings multiple of 7.4, making it an attractive buy.

BCE

The telecommunication sector is a capital-intensive business. So, the rising interest rates have weighed on the industry. Amid the weakness, BCE (TSX:BCE) has lost around 9% of its stock value this year and trades at an attractive NTM (next 12 months) price-to-earnings multiple of 16.

However, the growing demand for telecommunication services amid digitization offers excellent long-term growth prospects. Besides, the company is expanding its 5G and broadband infrastructure to meet the rising demand. Also, its multi-product bundling and growing penetration could expand its customer base and ARPU (average revenue per user), thus boosting its financials.

Further, the telco has rewarded its shareholders by raising its dividends by over 5% yearly for the previous 15 years. Its forward yield currently stands at a juicy 7.54%. Considering all these factors, I believe BCE would be an excellent long-term buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

edit Woman in skates works on laptop
Energy Stocks

2 Neglected Stocks Set to Surprise Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two underperforming dividend stocks but potential multi-baggers should be on investors’ watchlist.

Read more »

Clean energy
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: Cameco Stock or Brookfield Renewable Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco stock (tSX:CCO) and Brookfield stock (TSX:BEP.UN) are two excellent options for renewable energy, but which comes out on top?

Read more »

Wireless technology
Dividend Stocks

The ‘Internet of Things’ is Coming, and You’ll Want to Buy This Telecom Stock Beforehand

| Adam Othman

The rise of IoT presents plenty of opportunities for wealth growth, including a telecom well-positioned to advance the growth of…

Read more »

Shopping for consumer goods
Dividend Stocks

Loblaw Stock: Deal or No Deal?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Loblaw stock (TSX:L) has come under fire in the last few years, but now could be the best time to…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

CPP Benefits: Will They Be There When You Retire?

| Andrew Button

CPP benefits may or may not be paid, but Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) dividends have been paid for 50 consecutive years!

Read more »

FREIGHT TRAIN
Investing

CNR Stock: Time to Buy the Dip?

| Andrew Walker

Canadian National Railway's share price is down more than 10% in 2023. Is CNR stock now oversold?

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Investing

Millennials: The 1 Top Stock I’d Buy for a New TFSA or FHSA

| Joey Frenette

CP Kansas City Southern (TSX:CP) is a top pick for any TFSA (or FHSA) investor looking to outdo the markets…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This 5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month!

| Daniel Da Costa

With this high-quality dividend stock trading ultra-cheap and its yield now above 5%, it's one of the best investments to…

Read more »