Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, October 30

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, October 30

Weak crude oil and natural gas prices may drive TSX energy stocks lower at the open today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market continued to trade on a bearish note for the eighth consecutive session, as concerns about a potential recession, growing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and mixed corporate results kept investors on their toes. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 138 points, or 0.7%, on Friday to settle at 18,737, registering its longest losing streak since January 2016.

Although an intraday rally in metals prices across the board drove the shares of mining companies higher, heavy losses in most other key sectors, including healthcare, financials, and consumer cyclicals, drove the TSX benchmark to its lowest closing level in more than a year.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Granite REIT, Magna International, and Ballard Power Systems were the worst-performing TSX stocks in the last session as they slipped by over 3% each.

On the positive side, shares of Eldorado Gold (TSX:ELD) jumped by more than 9% to $14.95 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. This rally in ELD stock came a day after the Vancouver-headquartered gold and base metals mining firm announced its latest quarterly results.

Eldorado’s total revenue rose 12.7% year over year to US$245.3 million in the September quarter. Higher revenue and lower production costs helped the company post US$0.17 per share in adjusted quarterly earnings, crushing Street analysts’ estimate of US$0.06 per share. After the recent rally, ELD stock is now up 32.4% on a year-to-date basis.

Dye & Durham and K92 Mining were also among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they inched up by at least 4.8% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Royal Bank of Canada, Baytex Energy, Suncor Energy, and Toronto-Dominion Bank were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices, especially crude oil, natural gas, and gold, were trading on a weak note early Monday morning, pointing to a slightly lower open for the resource-heavy main TSX index today. On the economic events front, Canadian investors may want to keep a close eye on the Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem’s comments about the economy before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance late in the afternoon.

As the third-quarter corporate earnings season continues in full swing, several TSX-listed companies, including Topaz Energy, Toromont Industries, Dye & Durham, TMX Group, Air Canada, and Gibson Energy, are likely to announce their latest quarterly results on October 30.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Gibson Energy, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, Magna International, TMX Group, and Topaz Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Top Precious Metals Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Adam Othman

Investing in commodities that are hot right now and in the future can be a great way to put your…

Read more »

stock market
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Gold Stock Poised to Shine for Investors in 2024

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) is a shining gold miner to buy after its recent October upward move.

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Are Gold Stocks the Answer to Canada’s Growing Interest Rate Dilemma?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Gold stocks like Barrick Gold stand to benefit immensely as safe havens that will withstand continued economic turmoil.

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Dividend Stocks

Up 14% in October, Is Barrick Gold Stock a Buy Today?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Barrick Gold stock is rising on improving production economics and strong gold prices. The future is even more interesting.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, October 19

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. Fed chair Jerome Powell’s comments about the economic outlook will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

stock market
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Gold Stock to Buy in a Bull Market (and 1 in a Bear Market)

| Adam Othman

Gold stocks that you can buy in a bull market are scarce in the metal and mining sector.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Rise on Wednesday, October 18

| Jitendra Parashar

Rising oil and metals prices could slightly lift the commodity-heavy main TSX index at the open today.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, October 13

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX Composite Index seems on track to snap three-week losing streaks, as it currently trades with 1.3% week-to-date gains.

Read more »