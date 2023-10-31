Home » Investing » 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 5 Years

3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 5 Years

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy long-term growth prospects, these three stocks could deliver superior returns in the long run.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

With the United States posting better-than-expected third-quarter GDP (gross domestic product) numbers, investors are concerned that the Federal Reserve would continue its monetary tightening initiatives, which could hurt global growth and equity markets. Amid these concerns, the S&P/TSX Composite Index has fallen 7.4% in the last two months.

However, long-term investors can ignore these short-term fluctuations and utilize these pullbacks to accumulate quality stocks to earn superior returns. Meanwhile, here are three top TSX stocks with the potential to deliver higher returns over the next five years.

Telus

Telecommunication services are becoming essential amid rising digitization and growth in online shopping, remote working, and learning. Besides, the high initial investment in the telecom sector has created a natural barrier for new entrants, allowing existing players to enjoy higher margins. Given the favourable environment, Telus (TSX:T) is expanding its 5G and broadband infrastructure to increase its reach and customer base. Its PureFibre network reached 3.1 million premises as of June 30, while its 5G network covered 84% of the Canadian population.

Supported by these investments, the telco added 293,000 customers during the June-ending quarter, while its ARPU (average revenue per user) grew by 1.8%. Its churn rate stood at 0.91%, which is encouraging. Amid these solid operating metrics, the company’s revenue and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) grew by 13% and 5%, respectively. Its free cash flow increased by 36.1% to $279 million. However, the company’s net income fell 61% amid increased depreciation, amortization, interest, and restructuring expenses.

The decline in net income and rising interest rates have weighed on Telus, with the company losing 10.7% of its stock price this year. Amid the selloff, the company trades 1.6 times its projected sales for the next four quarters. The company also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.3636/share, with its forward yield at 6.5%. Given its healthy growth prospects, high dividend yield, and attractive valuation, I believe Telus would be an excellent long-term buy.

Fortis

Second on my list is Fortis (TSX:FTS), a utility company that serves the natural gas and electricity needs of 3.4 million customers in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. The company’s cash flows are stable due to its low-risk utility business. Around 99% of its assets are regulated, shielding its financials from economic fluctuations. Supported by its stable cash flows, the company has raised its dividends over the previous 50 years, with its forward yield currently at 4.25%.

Meanwhile, the utility company reported an impressive third-quarter performance last week, with its adjusted EPS (earnings per share) growing by 15.5% to $0.84. Higher pricing, rate base growth, favourable currency translation, and increased profits from its retail business in Arizona due to warmer weather conditions drove its earnings. The company is also expanding its rate base, with a capital investment of $25 billion from 2024 to 2028. These investments could grow its rate base at an annualized rate of 6.3% to $49.4 billion, thus driving its financials in the coming years. Amid these investments, the company’s management is optimistic about raising its dividends by 4-6% yearly through 2028, making it an attractive buy.

Docebo

With businesses adopting corporate e-learning solutions to improve productivity and employee retention, the addressable market for Docebo (TSX:DCBO) is growing. The company has integrated artificial intelligence into its products, allowing its clients to get data-driven insights and enhance learners’ experience. Meanwhile, analysts are projecting the global e-learning market to grow in double digits for the next 10 years, which is encouraging.

Further, Docebo is growing its customer base at a healthier rate, with its customers increasing from 900 in 2016 to 3,591 as of June 30. During the same period, the company’s average contract value has increased by around four times. The company earns around 94% of its revenue from subscriptions, thus providing stability to its financials. However, amid the broader equity market weakness, the company has lost about 10% of its stock value in the last two months. Given its healthy growth prospects and discounted stock price, long-term investors can go long on the stock to earn superior returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Docebo, Fortis, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

dividends grow over time
Investing

TFSA: 3 Top TSX Stocks for Your $6,500 Contribution

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Are you looking to maximize your TFSA contributions? Here are three top stocks to consider loading up on this year.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 31

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks could remain volatile today, as investors await the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision due Wednesday.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 7% in October 2023

| Kay Ng

Investors with a long-term investing horizon view should explore buying opportunities in dividend stocks for more income.

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Dividend Stocks

3 Passive Income Streams That Actually Work

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income isn't hard to come by, and these three methods remain the easiest and most lucrative method of earning…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Oil Prices Are Rising: Here Are the Stocks That Will Benefit the Most

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX energy stocks such as Suncor Energy should be part of your equity portfolio if you are bullish on oil…

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Stocks for Beginners

3 Defence Stocks to Consider for November 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Defence stocks can be a great part of your defensive portfolio, and these three provide some of the best growth…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

The Best Dividend Stocks in Canada Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

Investors can earn worry-free dividend income through stocks like Enbridge and Fortis.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Investing

Top TSX Small-Cap Stocks With Loads of Growth Potential Ahead

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These 2 small cap stocks could give your investment portfolio a bounce.

Read more »