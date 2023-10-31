Home » Investing » Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for November 2023

Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for November 2023

Blue-chip stocks are some of the best options on the market, but these three are where you could see a secure turnaround.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

It’s been a really hard few months, even years, for Canadian investors. And it doesn’t seem to be letting up anytime soon. We have no idea when the market will improve, but mark my words: it will!

Over time, the market goes up. It’s a fact we’ve seen for hundreds of years now. But if you’re looking for protection, blue-chip stocks are the ones to go with.

What are blue-chip stocks

Blue-chip stocks are the best of the best in their industry. They’re companies that have been on the market for decades, accumulating growth that cannot be undone overnight. These companies are the household names that you’ve come to know, even if you’re not an investor.

Moreover, during market downturns, blue-chip stocks tend to offer immense value. That’s because it’s almost guaranteed that these stocks will climb back to 52-week highs quickly. That’s because they have trust on their side.

Investors have invested in these companies for years and years. So, when the market shows signs of improvement, they tend to be the ones that investors go back to quickly. Yet, where should you invest if you’re looking for the best of the best?

Go big or go home

If you’re looking for the best of the best in blue-chip companies, then I would consider Canadian banks above all else. They offer the most value, with the best history of being able to reach 52-week highs once more. Plus, consider the dividends!

The reason Canadian banks are so safe is that these blue-chip stocks are far more stable than their American counterparts. Canadian banks have been around for mainly over 100 years, yet there’s an oligopoly here that doesn’t exist down south.

Whereas America has a lot more competition, here in Canada, we mainly have the Big Six banks. That lower competition means more cash on hand for loan losses. These provisions keep the banks safe, allowing for a quick recovery when the market bounces back.

The ones I’d go for

If you’re looking to choose Canadian banks, the ones I would go for are the safest options. This would include Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), and Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO).

TD stock has growth on its side from huge exposure in the United States. This can make losses large for now, but, as America bounces back far quicker than other countries, there is exposure to this as well. Shares also trade at just 10.77 times earnings as of writing, with a 4.97% dividend yield to boot.

Royal Bank stock is the biggest of the banks, offering investors security through its investments in wealth and commercial management. We’re still waiting to see about the acquisition of another Canadian bank, but this could offer more growth in the future as well. It trades at just 10.66 times earnings, with a 4.9% dividend yield.

Finally, BMO stock may have the best growth opportunity as potentially the last Canadian bank to be able to make a major purchase in the United States. The country has barred large foreign purchases, and this has meant BMO stock just managed to sneak in there with the purchase of Bank of the West. It trades at 10.34 times earnings, with a 5.63% dividend yield as of writing.

So, if you’re looking for safety and income, these are certainly the best blue-chip companies to buy next month.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Royal Bank Of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Aristocrats: The Backbone of Reliable Investing

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in reliable stocks? Consider Canadian Dividend Aristocrats!

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

2023 TFSA Contribution Time: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $6,500

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two dividend stocks are excellent additions to your TFSA in this volatile environment due to their solid underlying businesses…

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Dividend Stocks

Is This the Beginning of a Bear Market?

| Andrew Button

You can prepare for a bear market by buying low-volatility stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS).

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

Is the Bull Market Over Already?

| Andrew Button

First National Financial (TSX:FN) currently has a sky-high 7.1% dividend yield.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

2 All-Weather TSX Stocks to Stay Safer in a Downturn

| Puja Tayal

Have you caught on the wrong end of a market dip and rally? Instead of timing the market, consider all-weather…

Read more »

spooky halloween
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Have Taken a Spooky Slide But Are Actually Good Buys for Halloween and Beyond

| Kay Ng

Investors holding these stocks may be shaken on a spooky Halloween, but they could pay well to wait for a…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yields to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding dividend stocks could boost your passive income in this volatile environment.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 7% in October 2023

| Kay Ng

Investors with a long-term investing horizon view should explore buying opportunities in dividend stocks for more income.

Read more »