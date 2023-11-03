Home » Investing » Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Utility Stocks for November 2023

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Utility Stocks for November 2023

Canadian utility stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) have been proven dividend achievers.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Burning gas and electric cooker rings

Image source: Getty Images

Are you looking for steady, dependable dividend income that’s regularly paid to your RRSP or TFSA?

If so, utility stocks are among the best assets for you to consider.

Utilities tend to be very stable businesses, because they are heavily protected by the government, ensuring minimal competition. On top of that, they provide essential services (heat, light, water, etc), which means that people will always pay for what they have to offer. Combine these two factors (government protection and essential services) and you’ve got the recipe for a very safe yet lucrative investment.

Of course, the mere fact that a company is a utility doesn’t mean it’s guaranteed to provide a great return. As we saw with Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s third quarter 2022 earnings release, utilities can and do drop the ball. Nevertheless, utilities have some built-in advantages that make them among the most reliable assets in the world of common stocks. In this article, I will explore two Canadian utility stocks that may be worth a look.

Fortis

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) is a Newfoundland-based utility that has delivered some of the best long-term returns of all large Canadian utilities. It started off as the Newfoundland Light and Power Company. In 1987, it transformed into a holding company and began acquiring utilities in Western Canada. Later, it expanded to markets even farther afield, such as the U.S. and the Caribbean. Today, the renewables, electric, and gas utility does over $9 billion in annual revenue.

Over the last five years, Fortis stock has outperformed both the TSX and TSX utilities sub-index. In fact, with a total return of 11.8% CAGR per year, it has even outperformed the mighty S&P 500!

What enables Fortis to deliver these superior returns?

Apart from the built-in advantages that all utilities enjoy, Fortis also invests in growth. Its expansion across the Americas from 1987 to today is proof enough of that. Today, the company is carrying out a $25 billion capital expenditure plan that it says will increase its rate base (i.e., the amount of customer assets from which it can collect fees). Also, although Fortis invests in growth, it has never allowed its payout ratio (dividend divided by earnings) to stray above 70%. The end result has been a dividend investment that has delivered considerable growth.

Emera Inc.

Emera Inc (TSX:EMA) is another Canadian utility based on the East Coast. Emera is Nova Scotia’s largest utility and an operator of utilities across Canada and the United States. The company’s stock has a 5.93% dividend yield – higher than Fortis’. Despite its high yield, Emera has a not-ridiculous payout ratio of 83%.

Emera stock scores well on growth. In the trailing 12-month period, its revenue grew 25% and earnings per share (“EPS”) 118%. The long-term growth has been pretty good, too. Over the last five years, EMA has grown at the following compounded annual rates:

  • Revenue: 5.6%.
  • Operating income: 11.5%.
  • Net income: 40%.
  • Earnings per share (EPS): 39.9%.

For a utility, this is truly spectacular growth. And Emera has been able to achieve it while paying dividends. An impressive feat, no doubt about it.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Happy diverse people together in the park
Dividend Stocks

3 CRA Benefits Everyone Can Apply for

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These CRA benefits are some of the most common ones Canadians can claim. So what are you waiting for?

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $10,000 in November 2023

| Andrew Walker

These top Canadian dividend stocks now pay attractive yields.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

How You Can Make $1,000 in Annual Tax-Free Dividends With Less Than $20K

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors can consider investing in TSX dividend stocks such as goeasy and Enbridge to create a passive-income stream for…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Nutrien or Suncor: Better Dividend Stock for 2024?

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) and another top Canadian commodity play that could outrun markets over the long haul.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Lucrative Yields in November 2023

| Andrew Walker

These great Canadian dividend stocks now offer high yields.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for November 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip TSX stocks such as Dollarama are positioned to deliver inflation-beating returns to shareholders in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

4 Top Stocks With High Dividend Growth to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These four stocks have raised their dividends at a healthy rate, making them attractive buys.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for TFSA Passive Income: TELUS Stock or TD Bank?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both of these passive-income stocks are strong producers in the past, but what happens in the future with these two…

Read more »