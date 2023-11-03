Home » Investing » Safe Stocks to Buy in Canada for November 2023

Safe Stocks to Buy in Canada for November 2023

These Canadian stocks are fundamentally strong and relatively safe. Also, they offer reliable dividends.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.

Source: Getty Images

Investing in stocks carries inherent risks, making it impossible to find one that is 100% safe. Nevertheless, certain stocks exhibit a higher degree of stability and lower volatility, thus providing more security to your investment portfolio. Additionally, these stocks have the potential to generate decent capital gains over the long run. Furthermore, as these companies are typically well-established with strong earnings base, they can enhance shareholders’ returns by distributing regular dividends and repurchasing shares. 

With this backdrop, let’s delve into three Canadian stocks that are fundamentally strong, relatively safe, and offer regular income. 

Dollarama 

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is a perfect stock for investors looking for safety, growth, and income. The retailer owns a defensive business. Moreover, it can grow traffic and earnings, regardless of market conditions. Further, its growing earnings base allows it to return substantial cash to its shareholders through higher dividend payments.

Dollarama provides a diverse selection of items at various low, fixed price points. This makes it a favoured destination for budget-conscious shoppers. With a growing customer base, direct sourcing, an extensive network of stores, and a focus on operational efficiency, this value-driven retailer consistently achieves impressive double-digit increases in both sales and earnings. For instance, Dollarama’s revenue surged by more than 20% in the first half of the current fiscal year. At the same time, its earnings per share (EPS) expanded by approximately 28%. 

Thanks to its rapid growth, its stock has gained over 111% in the past three years. This reflects a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of approximately 28%. Further, it has consistently increased its dividends for years. Overall, Dollarama’s value proposition, increasing customer base, large network of stores, capital-efficient business model, and growing brand recognition make it a solid long-term bet for investors seeking safety. 

Fortis 

Next is Fortis (TSX:FTS), which operates a low-risk and regulated electric utility business. The company’s regulated and diversified asset base allows it to generate predictable cash flows, thus making its stock relatively immune to the wild market swings. What stands out is the company’s stellar dividend-growth history. Notably, Fortis is one of the top dividend-paying stocks in Canada, which has raised its dividend for an impressive 50 consecutive years. 

The company generates solid cash flows and is growing its rate base through its multi-billion secured capital projects. The company’s $25 billion capital plan will help expand its rate base and support higher dividend payments in the future. 

Notably, Fortis expects its rate base to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2028, which, in turn, will enable the company to increase its dividend by 4-6% annually during the same period. Overall, Fortis’s low-risk business and ability to deliver decent total shareholder return makes it a reliable stock. 

Loblaw

Loblaw (TSX:L) is another reliable bet. As Canada’s leading food and pharmacy retailer, it provides a diverse array of products. But what distinguishes it is its commitment to offering value pricing, which consistently attracts shoppers to its stores. It’s worth highlighting that with over 2,400 stores, Loblaw has a significant presence across Canada. Moreover, its discount stores continue to perform well irrespective of the economic situation, reflecting a steady demand for their budget-friendly private-label brands.

Loblaw also offers an inflation-fighting price freeze. In addition, it provides the ease of shopping through in-store shopping and pick-up and delivery. 

In summary, Loblaw’s substantial size, commitment to providing value, cost-reduction efforts, and strategic procurement initiatives are projected to boost its revenue and profitability. Additionally, its investments in enhancing the retail network and modernizing the supply chain are poised to support its growth. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

money cash dividends
Investing

The Best TSX Stocks to Invest $5,000 in November 2023

| Robin Brown

TSX stocks have been spiraling down, but now might be the time to swipe some bargains. Here are three stocks…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Lucrative Yields in November 2023

| Andrew Walker

These great Canadian dividend stocks now offer high yields.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for November 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip TSX stocks such as Dollarama are positioned to deliver inflation-beating returns to shareholders in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, November 3

| Jitendra Parashar

With its solid 4.7% week-to-date gains, the main TSX index today seems on track to post its biggest weekly gains…

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

CNQ Stock: Why it’s the Best Energy Stock to Own Today

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Canadian Natural Resources is an energy stock that will likely continue to provide shareholders with above average long-term returns.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

The 3 Top-Performing TSX Stocks in November 2023 (Are They Still Buys?)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks may be up to record levels, but it looks like there is even more on the…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

4 Top Stocks With High Dividend Growth to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These four stocks have raised their dividends at a healthy rate, making them attractive buys.

Read more »

man is enthralled with a movie in a theater
Stocks for Beginners

Will Cineplex Stock Ever Be a Buy Again?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) stock looks like it could outperform, but there are a few hiccoughs in the near term that investors…

Read more »