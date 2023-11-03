Home » Investing » The Best TSX Stocks to Invest $5,000 in November 2023

The Best TSX Stocks to Invest $5,000 in November 2023

TSX stocks have been spiraling down, but now might be the time to swipe some bargains. Here are three stocks to buy with $5,000 in November.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

The TSX stock market has caught a chill as we head into the cold Canadian winter. Ever-rising interest rates are starting to cool the economy. The stock market is weighing whether this will impact the earnings and growth of Canada’s listed companies.

While these macroeconomic trends are concerning, you can pick up some great businesses that happen to have some temporary challenges. Here are three TSX stocks to buy with $5,000 as we head into a fresh November.

A TSX stalwart stock every Canadian can own

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) stock is down 7% in 2023. It has a dividend yield of 2.1%, which is close to its highest yield in three years.

Canadian National has had ample challenges this year. Fires, weather events, strikes, and more fires have caused significant disruption in the transport industry. As a result, earnings have been stagnant, and it has had to revise guidance a few times.

Yet, this is a great business all around. The company targets 10-15% annual earnings-per-share growth over the coming three years. That likely translates to significant dividend increases and more share buybacks in the years ahead.

A stock for income, growth, and value

Calian Group (TSX:CGY) is another TSX stock to take a look at in November. This stock is down close to 25% in 2023. The company got hit this year by a slowdown in its cybersecurity business. Earnings in the third quarter were disappointing, and the company had to revise its year-end guidance down.

Fortunately, Calian was quick to restructure, and it should right-side margins going into a new fiscal year. 50% of its customers are government agencies, so a large component of its revenues is very secure. Likewise, it has a $1.1 billion backlog, which is about 1.7 years of revenues.

Today, this stock trades for only 12 times normalized earnings. That is the cheapest it has been in five years and below its five-year average of 16 times, which suggests it’s a good bargain right now.

In recent years, this company has grown adjusted earnings by 10-20% per year. It pays a decent 2% dividend, so it’s a nice bet for income, growth, and value right now.

An outperforming TSX energy stock

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) is one TSX energy stock that is just beginning to hit its stride. The company has faced some challenges from its downstream business.

Those issues have been ironed out. It resulted in a recent beat on third-quarter results. The company produced $2.4 billion of excess cash in the quarter, which was an increase of 170% from last year.

Its upstream and downstream businesses produced respective 9% and 24% higher output/throughput. The company reduced debt by $1 billion in the quarter. It now has $6 billion of net debt. Once it hits its $4 billion debt target, it plans to return 100% of its excess cash right back to shareholders.

That will likely take a few quarters. However, afterwards, shareholders are in store for some very nice base dividend increases, special dividends, and ample share buybacks. If you want some exposure to strong energy prices, this is one of the best TSX stocks to buy now and hold for a while.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Calian Group and Cenovus Energy. The Motley Fool recommends Calian Group and Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Lucrative Yields in November 2023

| Andrew Walker

These great Canadian dividend stocks now offer high yields.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Investing

Safe Stocks to Buy in Canada for November 2023

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks are fundamentally strong and relatively safe. Also, they offer reliable dividends.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for November 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip TSX stocks such as Dollarama are positioned to deliver inflation-beating returns to shareholders in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, November 3

| Jitendra Parashar

With its solid 4.7% week-to-date gains, the main TSX index today seems on track to post its biggest weekly gains…

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

CNQ Stock: Why it’s the Best Energy Stock to Own Today

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Canadian Natural Resources is an energy stock that will likely continue to provide shareholders with above average long-term returns.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

The 3 Top-Performing TSX Stocks in November 2023 (Are They Still Buys?)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks may be up to record levels, but it looks like there is even more on the…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

4 Top Stocks With High Dividend Growth to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These four stocks have raised their dividends at a healthy rate, making them attractive buys.

Read more »

man is enthralled with a movie in a theater
Stocks for Beginners

Will Cineplex Stock Ever Be a Buy Again?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) stock looks like it could outperform, but there are a few hiccoughs in the near term that investors…

Read more »