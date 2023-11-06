Home » Investing » The Next Big Thing: Canada’s Rising Fintech Stocks

The Next Big Thing: Canada’s Rising Fintech Stocks

Canada’s fintech stocks are well-positioned to deliver far superior returns to traditional financial institutions and giant lenders.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.

Image source: Getty Images

Innovation and agility are the competitive advantages and strength of financial technology companies. In Canada, fintech stocks are fast-rising and could be the next best big thing as these companies seize opportunities to develop and expand offerings. The areas include customer service, financial advice, payment, and lending and risk management, among others.

Goeasy Ltd (TSX:GSY), Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL), and Payfare (TSX:PAY) are better performers than the established financial institutions, including Big Banks, this year. All three have market-beating returns and are likely to be winning investments in 2023.

Solid growth potential  

Goeasy provides non-prime loans and lease-to-own products through popular offerings such as easyfinancial, easyhome, and LendCare. The $1.9 billion fintech is an alternative to traditional lenders or banks. Despite the heftier share price than peers, current investors enjoy a 12.8% year-to-date gain.

This non-prime consumer lender produced impressive results in the second quarter and first half of 2023. In Q2 2023, loan originations reached a record $667 million that raised the loan portfolio to $210 million. Goeasy’s forecast is only up to $200 million.

The net income for the quarter rose 45% to $55.6 million versus Q2 2022. In the first half of 2023, the bottom line jumped 66% year over year to $107 million. Goeasy achieved several milestones, including 88 consecutive quarters of positive income.

Its President and CEO, Jason Mullins, said the quarterly results highlight the growth potential of the business model and strength of goeasy’s credit performance. If you’re not price-conscious, the fintech stock trades at $116.68 per share but pays a decent 3.37% dividend.

Building opportunities

Propel Holdings placed 199th in the recent business ranking of Canada’s top growing companies due to its 234% three-year growth rate. The $275.3 million company serves or facilitates access to credit for consumers underserved by traditional financial intuitions.

According to its CEO, Clive Kinross, Propel Holdings builds opportunities for consumers neglected by the credit market. He adds the company incorporates the best of finance and AI-driven technology to build real solutions for millions of everyday consumers.

In Q2 2023, revenue increased 33% to $71.7 million versus Q2 2022, a new company record, while net income soared 183% year over year to $5.7 million. On a year-to-date basis, the 123% year-over-year increase to $13.1 million represents record performance for the six months ending the second quarter.

At $8.02 per share (+11.69% year to date), Propel pays a juicy 5.05% dividend.

Growing gig economy

Payfare continues to shine and deliver enormous returns to investors. At $5.20 per share, the year-to-date gain is 21.2%. It provides digital banking and instant payment solutions to the next-generation workers and fuels the gig economy. This $248.2 million fintech also formed partnerships with leading gig platforms such as Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash.  

Market analysts are bullish since Payfare reported $2.1 million in net income and a record $46.5 million in revenue in Q2 2023. Their 12-month average price target is $11.67, a 124% return potential. Management said, “Our business development pipeline remains active with opportunities in the gig economy.”

Superior returns

Investors can’t underestimate small-cap stocks like goeasy, Propel Holdings, and Payfare. All three have outperformed the Big Bank stocks amid a challenging operating environment. The fintech stocks are well-positioned to deliver superior returns when economic conditions return to normal.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Propel. The Motley Fool recommends DoorDash and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Tech Stock I’d Buy Before Shopify Stock

| Sneha Nahata

While Shopify remains one of the top Canadian stocks to outperform the broader market in the long term, I’ll bet…

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Jumps 21% After Strong Profit and Strategy Shift

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock saw revenue and profit soar during the last quarter. But even more is likely on the way,…

Read more »

analyze data
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Stock Jumps 16% After 25% Increase in Revenue

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) stock surged after reporting 25% growth in revenue, as well as new guidance that could see the company…

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

Topicus Stock: Shares React as Cash Flow Doubles!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Topicus (TSXV:TOI) stock remains under the radar, despite strong fundamentals that should lead to immense growth in the very near…

Read more »

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Commerce: Keep Your Eye on the Prize

| Nicholas Dobroruka

This beaten-down tech stock just surprised the market with its most recent earnings report.

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, November 3

| Jitendra Parashar

With its solid 4.7% week-to-date gains, the main TSX index today seems on track to post its biggest weekly gains…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Tech Stocks

5 Stocks That Can Electrify Your TFSA in Late 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can hold quality TSX stocks in a TFSA and benefit from outsized returns in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

2 Artificial Intelligence-Powered Growth Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks have grown so far thanks in large part to their use of AI. But this is likely…

Read more »