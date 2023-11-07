Home » Investing » TD Stock or Royal Bank: Better Buy for Passive Income Today?

TD Stock or Royal Bank: Better Buy for Passive Income Today?

TD and Royal Bank are out of favour. Is one stock now oversold?

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

TD Bank (TSX:TD) and Royal Bank (TSX:RY) are down considerably from their 2023 highs. The pullback has contrarian investors wondering if TD stock or RY stock is now oversold and good to buy for a self-directed portfolio focused on passive income.

Bank stocks outlook

Rising interest rates are normally good for banks. As rates move higher, the banks can often generate better net interest margins. Over the past 18 months, however, the dramatic increases in interest rates by the Bank of Canada and the United States Federal Reserve have put a lot of borrowers in a difficult position. Those with variable-rate loans have to come up with more cash every time rates increase. Fixed-rate borrowers get hit when their loans come up for renewal. The result has been a surge in provisions for credit losses (PCL) at the banks, as they set more cash aside to cover potential bad loans.

Rate hikes are designed to cool off the economy and bring the labour market into balance as a means of getting inflation under control. Inflation peaked at around 8% in Canada in June 2022 and came in at 3.8% for September 2023. That’s still above the 2% target, so interest rates will likely remain at their current level for the coming months unless there is a meaningful inflation change heading into next year.

Rate hikes take time to fully impact the economy. The concern among investors is that the central banks have actually been too aggressive and will keep rates elevated for too long. In the worst-case scenario, the economy will slip into a deep recession before the central banks start to reduce rates to ease the pain. In that situation, bank stocks could be in for a rough ride.

Economists broadly expect a soft landing to occur for the Canadian economy. They point to a strong jobs market and high immigration levels as pillars of support. At the same time, they say robust housing demand and limited supply should keep residential property prices from crashing.

Where things end up is anyone’s guess, but TD and Royal Bank already appear priced for an ugly outcome.

TD Bank

TD is Canada’s second-largest bank, with a current market capitalization of nearly $147 billion. The stock trades close to $81 at the time of writing compared to $93 in February.

TD has large retail banking operations in the United States and intends to grow the American business organically after it cancelled the planned US$13.4 billion takeover of First Horizon earlier this year. The move forced TD to reduce its earnings targets for 2023, but it also left TD with a war chest of excess cash to help it ride out tough economic times or look for other deals in the bank sector.

TD now trades for close to 10.5 times trailing 12-month earnings and provides a 4.75% dividend yield.

Royal Bank

Canada’s largest bank by market capitalization is trying to get its $13.5 billion acquisition of HSBC Canada across the goal line. The government will make a decision in the coming weeks or months on whether the deal will reduce competition too much in the Canadian market. Royal Bank already received the green light from the Competition Bureau, but the government’s finance committee recently recommended that the finance minister block the acquisition.

If the deal goes through, Royal Bank should get a nice earnings boost, and investors could see a solid dividend increase next year. In the event the government blocks the acquisition, Royal Bank will find itself in a similar situation to TD with significant excess cash that can be used to navigate an economic downturn or be deployed on other takeover opportunities, potentially in the United States or Europe.

Royal Bank trades near $116 per share at the time of writing compared to about $140 in February. The stock currently trades for about 11.2 times trailing 12-month earnings and provides a 4.7% dividend yield.

Is one a better pick?

TD and Royal Bank both look oversold today and should be solid picks for a portfolio focused on passive income. TD is a bit cheaper and offers a slightly higher yield. Royal Bank’s share price could move meaningfully on either positive or negative news on the HSBC Canada deal. With that thought in mind, I would probably make TD the first choice today or at least split a new investment between the two stocks and look to add to the RY position if the share price pulls back on the government’s deal decision.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

question marks written reminders tickets
Bank Stocks

Down Over 5% This Year, Is TD Stock a Buy Today?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a great stock to buy? This big bank stock is down over 5% this year and holds massive…

Read more »

Bank Stocks

Is Now the Right Time to Buy Royal Bank Stock? Here’s My Take

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some key reasons why you may want to buy RY stock now to hold for years to come.

Read more »

Where to Invest?
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Canadian Bank Stocks or Fintech Stocks?

| Andrew Button

Canadian bank stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) have done well over the years. Could fintech stocks be even…

Read more »

warning or alert
Bank Stocks

Alert: Toronto-Dominion Bank Just Hit This Powerful Buy Signal

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 28% from all-time highs, TD Bank stock offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield of 5%. Is TD Bank stock…

Read more »

Automated vehicles
Stocks for Beginners

Stop Losing Money by Renting Cars: Here’s How to Afford One of Your Own

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Young Canadians aren't buying cars, even though it could help them earn more cash each year. Here's how to not…

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

Are Canadian Bank Stocks Now Oversold?

| Andrew Walker

Bank stocks are getting cheap. Is it time to buy?

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Canadian Bank Stocks Look Severely Undervalued: Here’s 1 With a 7.6% Yield

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock could be a major bargain in the banking scene right now.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Bank Stocks

The Best TSX Stocks to Invest $5,000 in November 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Finding safe TSX stocks that offer long-term value can be tricky, but here's how to identify them and one in…

Read more »