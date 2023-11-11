Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » TFSA Investors: How to Earn $100 Each Month for Retirement

TFSA Investors: How to Earn $100 Each Month for Retirement

High-yield dividend stocks like Peyto Exploration and Production offer TFSA investors exposure to very generous yields.

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Latest posts by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.

Source: Getty Images

Maximizing our Tax-Free Savings Account, or TFSA, contribution limit is a necessary sacrifice that pays dividends down the road — literally. Tax-free dividend income is one of the great advantages of the TFSA. So, how can we maximize those dividends and set ourselves up well for retirement with monthly income?

Well, here are two dividend stocks that can help you do just that.

Energy stocks are paying generous dividends

I’ve chosen to focus here on high-yielding energy stocks that I believe are unjustifiably cheap and backed by strong cash flows and fundamentals. They are both in the energy industry, and they both have dividend yields above 7.5%.

Consider them as you attempt to take full advantage of the TFSA contribution limit in 2023.

Freehold Royalties: A TFSA stock yielding 7.5%

As a royalty company, Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) avoids many of the risks that are inherent in the oil and gas business. For example, oil and gas producers must take on all of the exploration risk and expense. Similarly, oil and gas companies must invest capital to keep their production going. These costs are subject to inflation, they reduce profitability, and they must be paid regardless of commodity prices.

Freehold Royalties, however, is not responsible for any of these expenses. The company simply collects royalties on its land holdings and distributes them to its shareholders. So, Freehold has an advantage as it strives to “deliver growth and lower risk attractive returns to shareholders over the long term.”

Freehold is currently yielding a very generous 7.5%. In the last three years, Freehold’s annual dividend has increased 500% to $0.36 per share. The dividend is paid monthly, and, in fact, Freehold has been paying a dividend for two decades.

Peyto: A 9.4% yield for your tax-free TFSA income

Another energy stock that pays a monthly dividend is Peyto Exploration and Development (TSX:PEY). Peyto is a Canadian natural gas producer that operates in a very prolific basin: the Alberta Deep Basin. This basin is characterized by higher recoveries, lower risk, and more predictability. It is these characteristics that drive Peyto’s strong results and steady dividend.

Peyto is currently yielding a very generous 9.4%. With a healthy balance sheet and strong margins and returns, Peyto looks very good on a medium-term basis. It remains one of the lowest-cost natural gas producers, and this, combined with its strong financial performance, makes Peyto a good option for monthly dividend income.

Also, the North American natural gas market is looking forward to some really strong fundamentals. It’s no longer just a North American market. The natural gas market has been opened to global markets, as liquified natural gas (LNG) exports are finally gaining steam and volumes. This is an extra demand boost that has increased the value of North American natural gas astronomically.

The details: How to generate $100 each month

As you can see in the slide below, assuming you invest $14,160 and split it 50/50 in the two stocks, you will generate $100 of monthly dividend income each month.

TFSA contribution limit 2023

The bottom line

In closing, I’ll just highlight the fact that energy stocks are cyclical stocks. They do well in rising commodity price environments and not so well in falling commodity price environments. Yet, despite this, the companies I’ve discussed in this article both have very favourable risk/reward tradeoffs, with many risk-mitigating characteristics that leave me comfortable recommending them.

In any case, oil and gas fundamentals continue to look good. So, if we snatch up these high yields now, we can maximize our dividend income as we strive to reach the TFSA contribution limit in 2023.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in Peyto Exploration and Development. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Seekers: 2 Incredibly Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy for Dividends

| Adam Othman

These two TSX stocks can be excellent investments for long-term dividend income in a self-directed portfolio.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Can Canada’s Dividend Aristocrats Keep it Up?

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in dividend stocks? Here are three Canadian Dividend Aristocrats that could keep paying shareholders!

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

Does Algonquin Stock’s 7.68% Dividend Yield Make it a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Algonquin (TSX:AQN) stock saw some recent improvements during the last quarter, but is that enough to consider its dividend yield?

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Dividend Stocks

Defensive Sectors: A Safe Haven for Canadian Investors in a Bear Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are defensive stocks, and then there are stocks that will help your portfolio soar out of this bear market.…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Passive Income Portfolio Starting With Just $6,500

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to build a passive income portfolio? There's no shortage of great options on the market, including these three stellar…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

New TFSA Limit for 2024: Where to Invest $7,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can hold blue-chip TSX stocks such as TD Bank in a TFSA and generate outsized returns in 2024.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Growth to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

These top stocks have a track record of increasing their dividends. They're good considerations now and especially on dips.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Down 13% in the Past 6 Months, Is Telus Stock a Buy Today?

| Andrew Walker

Telus looks cheap today. Should dividend investors buy now or wait?

Read more »