Home » Investing » How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $10,000

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $10,000

Here are my ideal ETF picks for monthly passive-income needs.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Latest posts by Tony Dong, MSc, CETF® (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

Stepping into the world of investing with the aim of crafting a consistent monthly passive income can be enticing.

However, the journey to achieving this goal is not as straightforward as merely cherry-picking a few high-yielding dividend stocks. While these stocks might boast impressive yields, such a narrow focus can lead to an underdiversified portfolio, exposing you to undue risk.

Furthermore, many of these dividend payers distribute their dividends on a quarterly basis, not monthly, leaving gaps in the steady stream of income many investors desire.

In my view, constructing the ultimate passive-income portfolio requires a broader perspective. It should be a well-balanced blend, bringing together various assets to diversify risks and ensure regular monthly payouts.

With a starting capital of $10,000, the path becomes even more strategic. Let’s delve into how a mix of carefully selected exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can help in sculpting this robust passive-income portfolio.

A melting pot of assets

Building a robust income portfolio means looking beyond just dividend stocks. It’s about diversifying across various assets, each with its unique strengths. In addition to dividend stocks, I would personally add the following assets.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) offer a taste of real estate without the need for direct property ownership. They manage various properties from malls to apartments and are known for distributing a sizable chunk of their income, leading to potentially attractive yields.

Preferred shares sit between stocks and bonds. They grant holders priority when dividends are distributed, typically resulting in higher payouts than common stocks. While their growth might be subdued, their yields often stand out.

Corporate bonds are essentially loans made to companies. In exchange, these companies commit to paying regular interest and returning the principal at the bond’s end. They can offer steady income, often at higher yields than government counterparts.

The beauty of combining these assets lies in diversification. When market conditions affect one asset negatively, another might be flourishing.

It’s about balancing the portfolio, ensuring when one asset faces challenges, another steps up, leading to a steadier income flow and risk management.

My two ETFs of choice

At the foundation of my income portfolio is iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF (TSX:FIE). What makes FIE an attractive pick is its comprehensive blend.

This ETF holds Canadian bank and insurance company dividend stocks, corporate bonds, and preferred shares. This combination results in an impressive 12-month yield of 7.99%, with the added advantage of monthly payments.

To enhance this foundation, I would add BMO Equal Weight REIT Index ETF (TSX:ZRE). Currently, ZRE offers an annualized yield of 6.04%, along with monthly dividend payments.

But it’s not just the yield that caught my attention. It’s the ETF’s equal weight strategy. Instead of heavily tilting towards a few big players, ZRE spreads its investments evenly across various REITs.

This approach effectively reduces concentration risk, ensuring no single REIT’s performance disproportionately affects the entire portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

2023 TFSA Contribution Time: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $6,500

| Adam Othman

One year’s TFSA contributions may not be enough for a sizable passive income, but they can be a healthy starting…

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

Why a Bearish Market Could Be the Best Time to Start Investing

| Brian Paradza, CFA

New investments into bearish markets can outperform earlier bullish regimes. A currently lukewarm TSX provides investment opportunities, too.

Read more »

A sapling regrows in a forest that has been logged.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Environmental Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX environmental stocks are the best options for Canadians seeking clean and green investments.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn a $7,000 TFSA Contribution Into $7,000 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income isn't fixed income, if you want that consider a GIC. But if you have a few years, you…

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Can Investors Make Enough to Retire on Dividend Income Alone?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend income from investments could fund your retirement. However, it's far easier and safer to consider all types of passive…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Unlocking Value: The Best Dividend Deals in the Canadian Stock Market

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of great dividend stocks on the Canadian stock market. Here's a look at two great long-term options…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 6% in November 2023

| Sneha Nahata

Canadian dividend stocks like Enbridge are offering a high yield, which makes them a lucrative option to earn passive income.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Affordable Passive-Income Stocks That Pay Monthly

| Sneha Nahata

Earn monthly passive-income stream through these high yield and cheap Canadian stocks.

Read more »